Fueled Up Confirmed For Nintendo Switch Release This Week

Fueled Up will be released for the Nintendo Switch this week, as the chaotic sci-fi co-op title brings chaos to the console.

Indie game developer Fireline Games has partnered with No Gravity Games to bring Fueled Up over to the Nintendo Switch later this week. The game was originally released back in October 2022 for PC, as the team created a four-player co-op game in which you do all of your tasks and make sure the ship doesn't blow up. It feels a bit like Overcooked in space. Now you'll be able to do that on the Switch with your friends, complete with all the updates released for the game so far. Enjoy the trailer here as the game drops on July 18, 2024.

Fueled Up

Fueled Up is a chaotic couch co-op spaceship recovery game for up to four players. You and your crewmates must fuel, fix, and rescue damaged spaceships before the evil space octopus gets its tentacles on them! Return the spaceships to safety while dealing with unexpected dangers like wormholes, asteroid showers, and space squids. Keep the engines fueled up, fix hull breaches, and extinguish fires or risk the ship blowing up! There are no boring days in the life of a spaceship recovery engineer!

Intense Couch Co-Op Fun: Enjoy a game where teamwork, a rapid pace, and multiple-task juggling combine with heavy doses of chaos and laughter. Mix careful planning with split-second decision-making to make it back to base!

Online/Local Multiplayer + Controller Sharing: Work with your crewmates in both local and online multiplayer. Only one controller? No problem! Share it with your friend and save spaceships together.

Bonus Challenges: Returning safely not enough? Craving even more excitement? Each level offers extra objectives to test your skills and prove there's no task too challenging for you and your crew! Explore dangerous galaxies, face increasingly challenging hazards, and avoid the Space Octopus to become the best spaceship recovery engineer the universe has ever seen! Gather your crew and start saving those spaceships!

