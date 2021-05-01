Fujimi Fantasia Bunko Makes Their Return To Puzzle & Dragons

This week, GungHo Online has brought back several characters to Puzzle & Dragons as Fujimi Fantasia Bunko has returned. Until May 9th, players can now battle in four limited-time dungeons with characters from Slayers, Full Metal Panic!, and Orphen. What's more, you'll be able to snag several characters to add to the collection as Naga the Serpent (Slayers), Constance Maggie (Orphen), and Leonard Testarossa (Full Metal Panic!) have all been added to the battle. We got the full details of the event for you here.

Players can obtain returning characters as well as new characters such as Sorcerer of the Century, Naga Serpent, Constance Maggie, and Leonard Testarossa to their Monster Book. Novel characters such as Leki and Strongest and Foremost Rival, Naga the Serpent will be available in the Monster Exchange along as well. Bookmark your place to fight through these limited-time dungeons:

Fantasia Legend is a Special Dungeon with five different difficulties where players can face their favorite foes

is a Special Dungeon with five different difficulties where players can face their favorite foes Fantasia Legend Challenge! is a One-Shot Dungeon that players can complete to receive one free pull from the Fujimi Fantasia Bunko Legend Memorial Egg Machine.

is a One-Shot Dungeon that players can complete to receive one free pull from the Fujimi Fantasia Bunko Legend Memorial Egg Machine. Multiplayer! Fantasia Legend! is a 3-Player Multiplayer Dungeon where friends can team up for a joint challenge – this isn't your ordinary book club!

is a 3-Player Multiplayer Dungeon where friends can team up for a joint challenge – this isn't your ordinary book club! Skill Leveling Dungeon Fantasia Legend lets players Skill Up their Fujimi Fantasia Bunko collab characters if they use them on their team. Knowledge is power!

All players who log into Puzzle & Dragons during this collaboration will receive one free pull from the Fujimi Fantasia Bunko Legend Memorial Egg Machine. For those excited to recruit the limited-time Fujimi Fantasia Bunko collab characters, the following specials are available for purchase during the duration of the event: