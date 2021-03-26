G Fuel Announces Monster Hunter Rise Flavors Coming Soon

G Fuel announced today they have partnered with Capcom on a new flavor as we're getting a Mega Potion for Monster Hunter Rise. Named after the consumable item from the series, the new flavor looks like it's going to be more on the citrus-end of the flavor spectrum with orange and lime being featured on the pre-order link below. This is the second flavor that has been developed in partnership with Capcom, the first one being the Resident Evil 3-inspired Nemesis Tea Flavor that came out last year. You can pre-order it through tomorrow, March 26th, before it officially goers on sale to the public. We have more info on the flavor and a quote from G Fuel from today's announcement below.

G Fuel Mega Potion is sugar-free and loaded with antioxidants from 18 different fruit extracts. A serving of the new flavor has only 15 calories and contains 140 mg of caffeine along with proprietary energy and focus-enhancing complexes. So, it will certainly replenish all your HP! The G Fuel Magic Potion tub artwork features the two new Ninja-Clan Hunters, with one riding their Palamutes with a Palico close in tow and the other using the Wire Bug to set off onto adventure. Two of the newest Monsters, Magnamalo and Tetranadon, strike fear in the background. "It's an honor for us to go back into the lab with Capcom and bring to life a second G Fuel flavor inspired by another one of Capcom's best-selling series," said G Fuel Founder and CEO, Cliff Morgan. "Working on a theme to capture the adventure of Monster Hunter Rise has been very exciting, and I'm sure our fans will love the new Mega Potion flavor." G Fuel Mega Potion is now available for pre-order in 40-serving tubs through March 26th and will start shipping in late April. Pre-order your G Fuel Mega Potion now and battle fearsome monsters with ease.