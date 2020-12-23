Gaijin Entertainment Announces A New Game Called Age Of Water

Gaijin Entertainment revealed a new game on the way in 2021 as they will be publishing an indie title called Age Of Water. The company is producing it through their indie publishing business called Gaijin inCubator, as it is being developed by The Three Whales Studio. The game takes a note, to a degree, from Waterworld as the planet has been transformed into an ocean world where you can only get around by either living in massive hubs where people have built above the water, or on ships down below to get to other locations. The residents live in cities built upon whatever structures remain above the water's surface, which includes skyscrapers and statues. The game will be available for PC on the gaijin.Net platform sometime in 2021, as the first Alpha test will begin soon. You the meantime you can check out the trailer below and screenshots along with a full description of the game.

Water, water, everywhere, but not a drop to drink. Courtesy of Gaijin Entertainment.
Age of Water tells the story of a distant future when the Earth has been transformed into an ocean world. Residents live in cities built upon whatever urban structures remain above the water's surface including skyscraper rooftops and giant statues. Take control of a motorboat and travel between settlements, fighting pirates, excavating the remnants of a lost civilization from the depths of the ocean and transport valuable goods whilst discovering  whether the mythical land still exists. In Age of Water players will need to complete quests in solo or co-op, fight against AI-controlled enemies, gather valuable resources, profit from price differences between settlements and freely explore the high seas of the open world. Between adventures, they can upgrade their boats or build new ones from available hulls and components. For example, they can construct an armoured deckhouse and fill the deck with high-calibre machine gun turrets.

https://youtu.be/jUsgXDegsI8

