Gal Guardians: Servants Of The Dark Arrives in Late March

Gal Guardians: Servants Of The Dark has confirmed its release date for March 2025, as it arrives on PC and all three major consoles

Indie game developer Inti Creates Co. and publisher PQube have confirmed the release date for Gal Guardians: Servants of the Dark. Serving as a sequel to Gal Guardians: Demon Purge, the devs have gone full Metroidvania adventure on this particular title, as the previous game was a bit of a mesh of styles. This time around, you'll play as demon sisters Kirika and Masha, who will try to revive their Demon Lord Maxim and rebuild their castle from he first game. Enjoy the trailer and info here as the game will be out on PC via Steam on March 27, 2025.

Gal Guardians: Servants of the Dark

Take control of the demon sisters Kirika and Masha as they attempt to revive their Demon Lord Maxim and rebuild their castle in this 2D action Metroidvania adventure! Gal Guardians: Servants of the Dark takes the tight action players enjoyed in "Gal Guardians: Demon Purge" and vastly increases the exploration and collection elements, shifting genres completely to a full Metroidvania for an all-new experience.

Servants of the Dark greatly expands the setting from a single castle to the entirety of the Demon Realm, and further evolves the gameplay into a true metroidvania adventure. Starring two new characters with different playstyles, Kirika and Masha, players can switch between them in order to fully explore the vast areas and take down the dangerous enemies in their path. Players will control two demon maids as they explore the underworld: Kirika and her younger sister Masha. They each have different attacks and abilities, requiring players to switch between the two as they explore each area, upgrade their weapons, defeat demonic bosses, and revive their master, the Demon Lord Maxim. Additionally, Gal Guardians: Servants of the Dark features online 2-player co-op, allowing two players anywhere in the world to control the two sisters simultaneously.

