GameMill Announces Nickelodeon Kart Racers 3: Slime Speedway

GameMill Entertainment revealed their next Nickelodeon video game with Nickelodeon Kart Racers 3: Slime Speedway. The team will be bringing the series back this fall with its third installment, which they are claiming will be rebuilt and re-imagined from the ground up as they are planning to add a ton of new content. This will include several new tracks including water sections with watercraft. As well as new characters, a massive customization menu with tons of options, and several character voiceovers. The previous entry was released back in early 2020 and received better reviews than the previous game. With any luck, the company will take the lessons learned from before and apply them to this title. There's no trailer or even screenshots to look at just yet, as all they released was the logo you see below and the info we have for you here. But we'll see what happens as they're promising the game sometime this Fall.

Nickelodeon Kart Racers 3: Slime Speedway is coming to PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam in early October. Drift, slide and boost your way to the finish line on new and old tracks inspired by legendary Nickelodeon shows like SpongeBob SquarePants, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Avatar: The Last Airbender and more! Voice Acting : A fully voice-acted cast of over 40 characters.

: A fully voice-acted cast of over 40 characters. Vast Customization : Pair Raphael with the Reptar mobile, change paint jobs and parts, and choose from over 90 crew members with unique abilities to enhance your racing.

: Pair Raphael with the Reptar mobile, change paint jobs and parts, and choose from over 90 crew members with unique abilities to enhance your racing. New Challenges : Transform your kart or bike into watercraft to navigate all new water terrain and ride on intense slime-filled alternate paths on 36 different tracks, new and old.

: Transform your kart or bike into watercraft to navigate all new water terrain and ride on intense slime-filled alternate paths on 36 different tracks, new and old. Arena Mode: Face off directly with fellow racers in a mayhem-filled arena mode!

Face off directly with fellow racers in a mayhem-filled arena mode! Play Together: Challenge your friends in split-screen local and online multiplayer.