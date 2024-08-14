Posted in: Games, Survios, Video Games, VR | Tagged: alien, Alien: Rogue Incursion

Alien: Rogue Incursion Will Be Released This December

Survious has provided an official release date for Alien: Rogue Incursion, as the game will arrive on VR platforms in December

Article Summary Alien: Rogue Incursion VR game from Survios releases December 19, 2024, on PSVR2, Steam, and Meta Quest 3.

Immerse in single-player, action-horror Alien universe with dynamic combat and intelligent Xenomorphs.

Experience audio, visuals, lighting, FX, interactions, and haptics for intense Alien-related terror in VR.

Use iconic weapons and gear like Pulse Rifle and Motion Tracker to survive reactive, deadly Xenomorph encounters.

After months of not hearing anything, Survios surprised people today with an official release date for Alien: Rogue Incursion. Along with a brand new trailer you can check out here, the team confirmed the game will be released for PSVR2, PCVR via Steam, and Meta Quest 3, on December 19, 2024. Enjoy the trailer as pre-orders have gone up starting today.

Alien: Rogue Incursion

Alien: Rogue Incursion is an all-new single-player, action-horror VR game featuring an original story that fully immerses players within the terrors of the Alien universe. Designed by Alien fans for Alien fans, Survios brings their expertise to crafting this frightfully immersive Alien virtual reality game.

Immerse Yourself In The Alien Universe: Experience the horror and challenge of fighting Xenomorphs in a world inspired by the look and feel of the Alien film franchise. Audio, Visuals, Lighting, FX, Interaction, and Haptics work together to plunge players into the terrifying world of Alien.

Experience the horror and challenge of fighting Xenomorphs in a world inspired by the look and feel of the Alien film franchise. Audio, Visuals, Lighting, FX, Interaction, and Haptics work together to plunge players into the terrifying world of Alien. Danger Lurks Everywhere: Xenomorphs can intelligently use the environment to find the best angle of attack and appear from anywhere around you. Playing in VR will test your nerves and skill as you feel the pulse-pounding terror of facing off against Xenomorphs. In addition to weapons and gear, your resourcefulness, quick reflexes, and ability to stay cool under terrifying pressure are needed to survive.

Xenomorphs can intelligently use the environment to find the best angle of attack and appear from anywhere around you. Playing in VR will test your nerves and skill as you feel the pulse-pounding terror of facing off against Xenomorphs. In addition to weapons and gear, your resourcefulness, quick reflexes, and ability to stay cool under terrifying pressure are needed to survive. Mistakes Are Deadly: Combat is dynamic and can happen (or not) based on Player actions, and the moment you don't respect Xenomorphs is the minute you die in a gory mess. Spawning is reactive to the player's movements. Make a lot of noise, and you are calling the Xenomorphs to you. In combat with Xenomorphs, death is very much an inevitable reality.

Combat is dynamic and can happen (or not) based on Player actions, and the moment you don't respect Xenomorphs is the minute you die in a gory mess. Spawning is reactive to the player's movements. Make a lot of noise, and you are calling the Xenomorphs to you. In combat with Xenomorphs, death is very much an inevitable reality. Iconic Weapons & Gear: Locate hotspots with your Motion Tracker. Unleash a hailstorm of bullet fire with your Pulse Rifle, Shotgun, and more from your arsenal to battle the Perfect Organism.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!