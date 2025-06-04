Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: red barrels, The Outlast Trials

The Outlast Trials Launches New Prime Time Seasonal Update

The Outlast Trials has a new seasonal update out this week, as players can take on several new horrors in Season 3.1: Prime Time

Article Summary The Outlast Trials Season 3.1: Prime Time introduces a new limited-time event and exclusive cosmetics.

Face new horrors with Prime Time Trials, including unique group therapy challenges and fresh rewards.

The Genesis Program expands to include all Trials and MK-Challenges, organized thematically for replayability.

Group Finder replaces Quickplay, plus a revamped Pause Menu and major balancing, fixes, and feature updates.

Indie game developer and publisher Red Barrels has released a new seasonal update for The Outlast Trials, as everything kicks into Prime Time. The season brings with it a new event, new challenges, and a number of new fixes that players will appreciate as they have repaired and updated key features. We have more details about the season below from the devs, and the full patch notes can be found on their website.

The Outlast Trials – Season 3.1: Prime Time

New Limited-Time Event – Prime Time: The "family" is back together, and Franco Barbi joins Coyle and Gooseberry for a depraved group therapy experience. Participate in a selection of Trials to earn unique rewards before the event ends.

The "family" is back together, and Franco Barbi joins Coyle and Gooseberry for a depraved group therapy experience. Participate in a selection of Trials to earn unique rewards before the event ends. New Limited-Time Event Catalog: Spend your hard earned Prime Time Event Tokens on grotesque and exclusive cosmetics—but be warned, unspent tokens vanish once the event concludes.

Spend your hard earned Prime Time Event Tokens on grotesque and exclusive cosmetics—but be warned, unspent tokens vanish once the event concludes. Two New MK-Challenges: FUMIGATE THE FACTORY – Retire aging workers with a gas that sterilizes the corporate bloodstream. REDEEM YOUR FREEDOM – Collect tickets like your life depends on it—because it just might.

Revamped Genesis Program: The Genesis Program has been revamped to include all Trials and MK-Challenges added to the game since release and are organised by thematic.

The Genesis Program has been revamped to include all Trials and MK-Challenges added to the game since release and are organised by thematic. Group Finder (Replaces Quickplay): A new system to help Reagents connect with like-minded test subjects for faster, more relevant matchmaking. Accessible from the Terminal's main screen, the Group Finder allows players to connect with others looking to participate in the same activity.

A new system to help Reagents connect with like-minded test subjects for faster, more relevant matchmaking. Accessible from the Terminal's main screen, the Group Finder allows players to connect with others looking to participate in the same activity. Pause Menu Rework: The new Pause Menu is built for survival, featuring three tabs: Menu, Tasks, and Loadout. Whether you're checking your objectives, gearing up, or just catching your breath, everything you need to stay alive (and stay focused) is now just a tab away.

The new Pause Menu is built for survival, featuring three tabs: Menu, Tasks, and Loadout. Whether you're checking your objectives, gearing up, or just catching your breath, everything you need to stay alive (and stay focused) is now just a tab away. Gameplay Fixes, Balancing & New Features: From enhanced Trial Maker tools to imposter behavior updates and stamina item tweaks, this update refines the chaos.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!