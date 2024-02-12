Posted in: Games, NACON, Video Games | Tagged: Garden Life: A Cozy Simulator, Stillalive Studios

Garden Life: A Cozy Simulator Reveals Story Mode In Latest Trailer

Check out the latest trailer for the cozy gardening game Garden Life: A Cozy Simulator, as we learn more about the story.

Article Summary New trailer for Garden Life reveals touching story mode.

Plant, cultivate, and design in a unique garden sandbox game.

Experience procedural growth for one-of-a-kind plants.

Meet in-game characters and unwind in your garden oasis.

Nacon and developer StillAlive Studios released a new trailer for Garden Life: A Cozy Simulator, this time showing off the game's story mode. This game may be cozy, but it also has a purpose, as the two-and-a-half-minute trailer reveals that you have taken up the job of keeping the community garden after its previous host had sadly passed away. It will be up to you to keep their vision intact while also improving the garden for the community in the process. Enjoy the trailer here, as the game will be released on February 22.

Garden Life: A Cozy Simulator

Garden Life is a gardening sandbox game where players can plant, cultivate, decorate, and manage their own peaceful garden oasis in a breathtakingly beautiful environment. Plant and nurture the garden of your dreams in this 'first of its kind' experience. With a cozy visual style and a gameplay rooted in reality, this warm and relaxing game lets you grow your favorite real-world flowers, shrubs, fruits, and vegetables to bring your garden to life. Thanks to procedural generation and advanced growth visualization simulation technology, no two plants look identical – just like in real life. Keep your garden thriving and happy in varying weather events, give your plants the care they require, meet fun characters from your gardening community, and discover many more surprises!

ROLL UP YOUR SLEEVES – In Garden Life, there's no miracle solution: your plants will only flourish with dedication, the right tools, and appropriate gardening techniques!

– In Garden Life, there's no miracle solution: your plants will only flourish with dedication, the right tools, and appropriate gardening techniques! DESIGN THE GARDEN OF YOUR DREAMS – Using the grid-free placement, sow the seeds of your choice and use decorative elements to bring your designs to life. Through the procedural growth simulation technology developed specifically for Garden Life, every plant is unique and adapts to its environment.

– Using the grid-free placement, sow the seeds of your choice and use decorative elements to bring your designs to life. Through the procedural growth simulation technology developed specifically for Garden Life, every plant is unique and adapts to its environment. NURTURE YOUR GARDEN – Take care of your seedlings by identifying their individual care requirements; water, fertilize, and clip your plants to maintain their natural beauty and nurture them to health.

– Take care of your seedlings by identifying their individual care requirements; water, fertilize, and clip your plants to maintain their natural beauty and nurture them to health. DISCOVER DIFFERENT VARIETIES – Unlock your creativity by breeding beautiful variations and discover the full potential of each plant.

– Unlock your creativity by breeding beautiful variations and discover the full potential of each plant. MEET COLOURFUL CHARACTERS – Help your friendly neighbors by fulfilling their gardening requests and receive rewards such as new plant varieties, tools, and decorations.

– Help your friendly neighbors by fulfilling their gardening requests and receive rewards such as new plant varieties, tools, and decorations. RELAX – After a busy day, unwind and experience the calming ambiance of your garden in a soothing world with relaxing sights and sounds.

