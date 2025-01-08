Posted in: Game Hardware, Games, NVIDIA, Video Games | Tagged: CES 2025, GeForce Now

GeForce NOW Announces Cloud Gaming Expansion at CES 2025

GeForce NOW is gfoing ot be expanding its reach with cloud gaming, as NVIDIA announced at CES 2025 its coming to Steam Deck

Article Summary GeForce NOW expands to Steam Deck, announced at CES 2025, boosting cloud gaming reach and capabilities.

Enjoy 4K resolution and 60 FPS streaming on Steam Deck via GeForce RTX-powered cloud rigs.

Steam Deck users gain GeForce NOW Ultimate perks like NVIDIA DLSS 3 and ultra-low latency.

GeForce NOW app enhances Steam Deck for HDR gameplay and extended battery life.

NVIDIA announced during CES 2025 this week that they have expanded their GeForce NOW cloud gaming system to include Steam Deck. Those who use it on the portable gaming system will notice that the GeForce NOW app will offer up to 4K resolution and 60 frames per second, as well as a high dynamic range when connected to a TV, streaming from GeForce RTX-powered gaming rigs in the cloud. The team will be rolling out more updates for Steam Deck over the next few months to both improve their app as well as give players a chance to experience a better cloud experience than they may have had before. We have more details and a trailer from the company here, with more info on their latest blog.

GeForce NOW Cloud Gaming on Steam Deck

Steam Deck gamers can gain access to all the same benefits as GeForce RTX 4080 GPU owners with a GeForce NOW Ultimate membership, including NVIDIA DLSS 3 technology for the highest frame rates and NVIDIA Reflex for ultra-low latency. Because GeForce NOW streams from an RTX gaming rig in the cloud, the Steam Deck uses less processing power, which extends battery life compared with playing locally. The streaming experience with GeForce NOW looks stunning, whichever way Steam Deck users want to play — whether that's in handheld mode for HDR-quality graphics, connected to a monitor for up to 1440p 120 fps HDR or hooked up to a TV for big-screen streaming at up to 4K 60 HDR.

GeForce NOW members can take advantage of RTX ON with the Steam Deck for photorealistic gameplay on supported titles, as well as HDR10 and SDR10 when connected to a compatible display for richer, more accurate color gradients. Get ready for major upgrades to streaming on the go when the GeForce NOW app launches on the Steam Deck later this year.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!