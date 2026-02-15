Posted in: Games, Genshin Impact, HoYoverse, Video Games | Tagged: Genshin Impact, HoYoverse, Version Luna V

Genshin Impact Version Luna V Launches Next Week

Genshin Impact has a massive upodate arriving next week, as Version Luna V will arrive with a new character, an event, and more

Article Summary Genshin Impact Version Luna V launches next week, returning players to Mondstadt with new adventures.

Varka debuts as a 5-star Anemo claymore character, showcasing a unique dual-wielding Elemental skillset.

Big Mondstadt event includes memory challenges, character interactions, gliding and combat competitions.

New mini-games, Kamera challenges, voice feature, and free Owl Envoy cosmetic set coming in the update.

HoYoverse has revealed the next major update coming to Genshin Impact, as they revealed what's in store for players with Version Luna V. The update sends players back to Mondstadt, the place where this entire game started, with a brand-new event hosted by the Knights of Favonius. You'll also see the debut of a character players have been waiting to get access to, as Varka joins the roster as a dual-wielding combat fighter. We have the full rundown below as the update arrives on February 25.

Genshin Impact – Version Luna V

Long familiar to players as a legendary figure, Varka, Grand Master of the Knights of Favonius and Knight of Boreas, finally makes his long-awaited debut as a playable character, joining the roster as a 5-star Anemo claymore wielder. Players were first introduced to Varka through the story in Mondstadt, where he left a carefree and easygoing impression. In stories set in Nod-Krai, he further reveals a bold, open-hearted, and dependable side to his character. Players can explore his story in greater depth through his Story Quest, where the Great Wolf King of the North faces an unprecedented crisis, and Varka leads his allies in a stand against a new Wild Hunt calamity.

In combat, Varka's dual-wielding combat style allows him to deal two different types of Elemental DMG simultaneously, adding greater depth and variety to combat. His Elemental Skill enhances his Normal Attacks and converts the DMG type of his right-hand claymore based on his teammates' elements — changing it to Pyro, Hydro, Electro, or Cryo — while his left-hand claymore deals Anemo DMG. By unleashing additional enhanced Normal Attacks, Varka can more frequently activate a special Elemental Skill or trigger a unique Charged Attack that does not consume Stamina, offering flexible combat options alongside formidable offensive potential. His Hexerei effect further enables more frequent use of his special Elemental Skill and Charged Attack, significantly boosting his overall damage output.

Moreover, after Varka defeats another Wolf Spirit fragment in battle, players can claim a brand-new weapon appearance, available for both of his weapons, free of charge. Varka's debut, alongside the rerun of Flins, will headline the first phase of the Event Wishes, followed by the return of Skirk and Escoffier in the second phase. In this update, the Chronicled Wish featuring Mondstadt characters will also make its return.

This update introduces a major flagship event that invites players to revisit cherished memories from the very beginning of their journey and reunite with familiar faces in Mondstadt. Through a series of evocative visuals, players will experience a sense of déjà vu as they look back on the moments when they first set foot upon Teyvat. The Knights of Favonius will also present a variety of engaging activities. In the event "Echoes of Memory," familiar scenes from past adventures appear with subtle changes, awaiting players to explore designated areas and use the Spotter Kamera to record these differences. Another event allows players to reconnect with old acquaintances while crafting beverages tailored to each character's personal tastes. For players seeking a more thrilling experience, this update also introduces special Gliding and Combat Challenges. In the Combat Challenge, players can summon mysterious Knight Shadows to shatter enemy weaknesses and turn the tide of battle. By completing these challenges, players can obtain a crystal ball–inspired weapon appearance, "Phantasmal Gift: Star Omen," which can be equipped by any Catalyst wielder.

A series of brand-new mini-games will also arrive with the update. These include a special Kamera challenge that invites players to capture iconic sights from their adventures across Natlan, Fontaine, and Sumeru; a strategic defense gameplay mode focused on fending off waves of enemies; as well as new updates to Travelers' Tales. In Miliastra Wonderland, the new voice feature will officially launch, accompanied by gameplay modes designed around this functionality. In addition, players can obtain a brand-new Manekin/Manekina cosmetic set, "Owl Envoy," free of charge through in-game events.

