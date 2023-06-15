Posted in: Board Games, Games, Tabletop, The Op | Tagged: board games, iron maiden, monopoly, Tabletop, The Op

Get Ready To Rock Properties With An Iron Maiden Version of Monopoly

Iron Maiden has lent their name to another game this year as we're getting Eddie and the gang on an all-new version of Monopoly.

The Op has probably one of the more metal board games coming out this year, as they have announced an Iron Maiden version of Monopoly. Simply called Monopoly: Iron Maiden Edition, the game will pay homage to the band's history in several different ways as you'll make your way around the board as if you're on tour. Complete with several different versions of their iconic mascot, Eddie, greeting you almost everywhere you go as their version of Rich Uncle Pennybags. We got more info and a few quotes from the company below, as it is now on sale for $45.

"Buy, sell, and trade the most memorable performances over the decades, such as Legacy of the Beast Tour, Somewhere Back in Time Tour, and more! Give the band's equipment a go and take custom tokens like Flying Helmet or Steve's bass around the board to set up Arenas (Houses) and Stadiums (Hotels). Will you earn the most Eddie Bucks and prove your dedication to life on the road?! Celebrate nearly 50 years of heavy metal history with the ultimate game for Iron Maiden fans! Monopoly: Iron Maiden Edition lets players relive the prolific English metal band's worldwide live performances as they buy, sell, and trade the most memorable performances over the decades, such as Legacy of the Beast Tour, Somewhere Back in Time Tour, and more! Give the band's equipment a go and take custom tokens like Flying Helmet or Steve's bass around the board to set up Arenas and Stadiums. Open the Box and Feeling Lucky? Cards will test your dedication on the road for the most Eddie Bucks in the end to win!"

"We're delighted to have been given the opportunity to have Monopoly get the full Eddie treatment," said Rod Smallwood, Manager of Iron Maiden. "In true Maiden fashion, we commissioned our main tour artist, Akirant, to grace the board and the box lid with some of our most loved Eddies on tour. The game is full of our humor (who else would ransom Nicko's pal Sooty?), even the player pieces reflect our unique history (yeah, the impaled albatross!) and the weird and wonderful world we share with our fans, and they have come to expect from us!"

"We're excited to add another prolific license to our line with the launch of Monopoly: Iron Maiden Edition and provide fans with a new collectible that merges one of the greatest heavy metal bands of all time with Hasbro's timeless Fast-Dealing Property Trading Game," said Dane Chapin, CEO of The Op. "The Iron Maiden fandom shares a universal sense of camaraderie, and we love that we can provide them with an engaging game that highlights so many of the band's legendary shows and immaculate album art."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!