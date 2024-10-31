Posted in: 505 Games, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Ghostrunner 2

Ghostrunner 2 Releases All-New Anniversary Pack This Week

To celebrate the one year anniversary of Ghostrunner 2, the team has released an all-new Anniversary Pack with bonus content

Article Summary Celebrate Ghostrunner 2's anniversary with a new pack loaded with cool cosmetic extras.

Existing players get free skins, including swords, hands, and a motorcycle, via an update.

Anniversary Pack offers three new swords, hand skins, and a motorcycle for just $4.99.

Buy the Season Pass for all DLC packs and Endless Moto Mode at a great price.

Developer One More Level and publisher 505 Games have released a brand new Anniversary Pack is being released for Ghostrunner 2. As the name suggests, the game was released a year ago, and the team has decided to celebrate the occasion with a special pack that you can purchase and add to the game. It's a totally optional pack, with the majority of what's here being cosmetics to make yourself look extra cool while running around killing everything like a cybernetic ninja. What's more, those who already own the game will get a free gift as part of an update to the game, as you'll see a new combo of cosmetics available right now when you download it. We have more details about the pack for you below.

Ghostrunner 2 Anniversary Pack

All Ghostrunner 2 game owners receive the following free in-game Sword, Hand, and Motorcycle skins delivered via patch update:

ONE MORE LEVEL Sword and Hand Skin

Design ONE MORE LEVEL Motorcycle Skin

Bloodstained Blue Rose Sword and Hand Skin

The Anniversary Pack is the last of the four cosmetic DLC released and will complete your katana collection with three all-new swords, paired with three flashy hand skins and a sleek new motorcycle skin to slash and speed your way through the cybervoid. The Anniversary Pack includes the following in-game cosmetic skins:

S4FETY VE5T Sword and Hand Skin

BL4CK P3ARL Sword and Hand Skin

N3XT LEV3L Sword and Hand Skin

Design Ghost Motorcycle Skin

Although already included and ready to download to all Season Pass and Brutal Edition owners, the new Anniversary Pack DLC is also available for all formats as a standalone purchase at $4.99/€4,99/£3.99. Buy the Ghostrunner 2 Season Pass to lock in all four cosmetic DLC packs, including the Ice Pack, Dragon Pack, Heat Pack, and Anniversary Pack, plus the high-octane Endless Moto Mode for less.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!