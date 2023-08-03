Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Twin Sails Interactive, Video Games | Tagged: gloomhaven, Nighthawk Interactive

Gloomhaven – Mercenaries Edition Is Coming This September

Gloomhaven - Mercenaries Edition will be coming out this September for Switch and PlayStation, with the main game and bonus content.

Twin Sails Interactive and Nighthawk Interactive both confirmed today that Gloomhaven – Mercenaries Edition will be coming out this September. As you might expect, this is basically an all-in-one kind of release as you'll get the full game as well as one of six exclusive collectible cards in every physical box. Those who get this physical edition will also get a new way to experience the tactical RPG with an all-new addition called Solo Scenarios: Mercenary Challenges DLC, which was created by board game designer Isaac Childres. You can read more about it below as the game will be released on September 19th.

"Gloomhaven is set in a dark fantasy universe that combines the best elements of strategic board gaming and digital adventuring. Delve into the entire epic board game campaign, covering the original 95 scenarios and event missions brimming with danger and excitement, to become the best mercenary team in the city of Gloomhaven. Or play through the digital-exclusive Guildmaster campaign, where over 160 missions await. There are thousands of abilities to discover, along with hundreds of perks, enhancements, and gear to customize your loadout as you master your team synergies and deck to survive against hordes of fearsome undead, monsters, and demons. Adapted from the Solo Scenarios board game expansion of Gloomhaven, Solo Scenarios: Mercenary Challenges DLC includes 17 new scenarios, each with its own unique reward. There is a twist, however, and players can only complete each mission with its specific mercenary for an added layer of challenge.

Retail Mercenaries Edition: The physical edition comes preloaded with the Gloomhaven Base Game, Solo Scenarios: Mercenary Challenges DLC and one of six Exclusive Collectible Cards in every box while supplies last.

The physical edition comes preloaded with the Gloomhaven Base Game, Solo Scenarios: Mercenary Challenges DLC and one of six Exclusive Collectible Cards in every box while supplies last. 17 One-Of-A-Kind Mercenaries: Each with dozens of unique abilities for players to master.

Each with dozens of unique abilities for players to master. Boundless Challenges: Players will battle dozens of powerful enemies with their own skills, dangerous elite encounters and unique, challenging boss fights.

Players will battle dozens of powerful enemies with their own skills, dangerous elite encounters and unique, challenging boss fights. Upgradable Perks and Gear: Every choice matters if players want to get out of dungeons in one piece.

Every choice matters if players want to get out of dungeons in one piece. An Acclaimed Boardgame Campaign: 95 intense missions with branching storylines fueled by the crucial decisions made.

95 intense missions with branching storylines fueled by the crucial decisions made. Guildmaster Adventure: Players can take on over 160 challenging missions to liberate areas of the map, create their own guild of hired blades and manage their mercenaries' roster to create deadly team synergies.

Players can take on over 160 challenging missions to liberate areas of the map, create their own guild of hired blades and manage their mercenaries' roster to create deadly team synergies. 17 New Exquisitely Punishing Scenarios: In Solo Scenarios: Mercenary Challenges DLC, missions are tailored to a specific base game Mercenary, each with its own unique item and a set of new enemies.

