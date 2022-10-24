Beyond The Long Night Announced For Q1 2023 Release

Yogscast Games and Noisy Head Games announced this past week that Beyond The Long Night will be released sometime in Q1 2023. This is a cute retro-looking platformer in which you will use balloons to explore the Dark Mountain, make a few new friends along the way, gain a helper, and venture on your quest. All while trying to avoid traps and enemies who want you to watch you fail. Will you be able to get out before a corruption keeps you here? Enjoy the trailer for the game down below while we wait for more details.

"A charming twin-stick action roguelike adventure with a heavy emphasis on chaotic combat, cute characters, and mystery! Explore the Dark Mountain – a subterranean world full of monsters, secrets, and lovable characters. Puzzle, upgrade and battle your way through three randomly generated areas to outrun a deadly storm and escape to the Overworld beyond. Uncover a trail of mysteries in this ancient kingdom of demigods and explorers, captured within an endless time loop. What treasures await in The Overworld? Is there a way to stop the storm from spreading? Can you escape the endless time loop? All may be revealed beyond the long night."

"Shoot, dodge, throw items and use Superpowers as you battle your way through The Dark Mountain. Acquire, stack, and combine powerful upgrades to wreak havoc on your foes! Meet a colorful cast of friendly cave dwellers as you journey through the underground. Complete side quests and follow their stories across multiple runs. Survive the deadly storm and discover the mountain's secrets – Outrun a mysterious corrupting force that chases you through the mountain. Balance your build and time well, or suffer the consequences! Learn more about the world each time you play, solve puzzles and uncover the true nature of the Storm as you try to escape The Long Night. Beat the game and unlock devastating new upgrades, opening up fresh ways to play."