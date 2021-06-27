Collecting Complete & Master Sets Of Dragon Ball Super Card Game

Yesterday, I published a piece with tips on collecting Pokémon TCG cards and building beautiful binders to showcase your collection. Now, I thought it would be fun to do the same for Dragon Ball Super Card Game, which has some of the most unique offerings of any collectible trading card game I've ever witnessed… which makes collecting quite interesting.

Like with the Pokémon TCG, many Dragon Ball Super Card Game sets offer an equivalent of "reverse holo" cards that are, in this hobby, referred to as parallel foils. In basic terms, collectors may want to go after building sets in one of these ways:

Complete Set: This is when one collects one of each card in a Dragon Ball Super Card Game set. This includes every card in the numbered set as well as every Secret Rare card.

Master Set: This is when one collects every version of every card in a Dragon Ball Super Card Game set. The most basic example is when a collector goes after every card, every parallel foil version of each card, and every Secret Rare card.

Now, the Dragon Ball Super Card Game has a very unique numbering system and unusual card types that may take some creativity when creating a binder. As I personally aim to collect Complete Sets, here are my tips for my fellow collectors:

Showcase every card: In the Dragon Ball Super Card Game , a perfect binder is a bit more difficult to create because of the card numbering. SR (Super Rare) and SPR (Special Rare) cards will have the same number in a set. This is because they are playable as the exact same card. SPRs are essentially a rarer version of the card with alternate artwork. Now, because I want to showcase every card, I want to be aware of which cards have both an SR and SPR version when building my binder. Because of this, I always refer to a set list or checklist when filling out a binder.

Leave a place for cards you don't have: This is just a personal preference, but I always put a bulk card turned upside down in a slot where I am missing a card. This makes it so the page isn't flimsy and also helps me from forgetting the spot when filling out a binder.

Double-sided cards: Dragon Ball Super Card Game has Leader cards, which feature artwork on both sides. Personally, I leave two spaces for these kinds of cards so that I can collect two and then showcase each side in the binder.

Finally, one of the most interesting aspects of the Dragon Ball Super Card Game is the variety of the kinds of sets you can build. For example, there are sets that appear in booster boxes as normal expansions, but then there are other sets exclusive to specific products. For example, the Draft Boxes used to feature packs from existing sets, but now debut their own exclusive set with examples being Dragon Brawl and Divine Multiverse. Then, there is a product like the Gift Box, which features a 30+ card set which is pre-packaged and guaranteed to include every card. This kind of variety makes it so you can build multiple binders even though the Dragon Ball Super Card Game has only been around for a few years.