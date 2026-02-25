Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Foxy Voxel, Mythwright

Going Medieval Confirms Version 1.0 Launch This March

After being in Early Access for four and a half years, Going Medieval will finally release Version 1.0 on PC platforms next month

Article Summary Going Medieval leaves Early Access with its full Version 1.0 launch on PC in March 2024.

New features include Renown, global stats, and Grand Objectives for deeper campaign progression.

Select from four starting scenarios, each offering unique gameplay modifications and challenges.

Enjoy new roles, rooms, events, improved tutorials, and quality-of-life upgrades at launch.

Indie game developer Foxy Voxel and publisher Mythwright have confirmed that Version 1.0 of Going Medieval will arrive next month. The game has been in Early Access since June 2021, with periodic updates, but it has never been quite ready to launch. Now it looks like they're prepared to do so as it will arrive on PC via Steam, GOG, and the Epic Games Store on March 12, 2026. With the news came a new trailer, which we have for you here.

Going Medieval

Help survivors settle and thrive in a dangerous wilderness. Build them a home using freeform construction tools, shape their lives, and defend them from bandits and beasts. Research and craft medieval tech, construct, furnish, and decorate your chambers, workshops, chapels, and libraries, and build impenetrable defenses to survive raids and create the perfect stronghold, all in a dynamic sandbox world. The Dark Age is yours to rebuild.

Renown & Global Stats – Renown overhauls in-game progression with a deep, global stats system that tracks progress across a variety of different factors, including trade, military, intellect and more, each increasing or decreasing in response to the player's actions.

Renown overhauls in-game progression with a deep, global stats system that tracks progress across a variety of different factors, including trade, military, intellect and more, each increasing or decreasing in response to the player's actions. Grand Objectives – Providing a route to each campaign's conclusion, Grand Objectives become available once a player reaches 100% Renown in an individual stat. Become a master of trade or turn your settlement into a sanctuary: with six Grand Objectives available at launch, decide your settlement's destiny with these unique, epic goals.

Providing a route to each campaign's conclusion, Grand Objectives become available once a player reaches 100% Renown in an individual stat. Become a master of trade or turn your settlement into a sanctuary: with six Grand Objectives available at launch, decide your settlement's destiny with these unique, epic goals. Starting Conditions – Choose from four different scenarios to shape each campaign – 'A New Life', 'Pioneer', 'Peaceful', and 'Lone Wolf' – each with unique gameplay modifications tailored to your preferred experience.

Choose from four different scenarios to shape each campaign – 'A New Life', 'Pioneer', 'Peaceful', and 'Lone Wolf' – each with unique gameplay modifications tailored to your preferred experience. New Buildings, Rooms, Roles & Events – Allocate new roles to your settlers, including Librarian, Broker, and Sergeant-at-arms; build new rooms like the Training Room, Treasury, and Fellows' Library; and discover new events to buff your skills.

New Tutorial – Start a temporary map with step-by-step instructions on how to start and thrive in Going Medieval, from constructing buildings to directing your villagers.

Start a temporary map with step-by-step instructions on how to start and thrive in Going Medieval, from constructing buildings to directing your villagers. Quality of Life Improvements – Look forward to a variety of improvements that streamline and enhance medieval life, including a redesigned & more intuitive management panel, an overhaul to production and stockpile control, refined meal preparation, and improved gameplay tips.

