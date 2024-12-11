Posted in: Games, Team17, Video Games | Tagged: Golf With Your Friends 2, Radical Forge

Golf With Your Friends 2 Revealed For 2025 Release

Prepare to golf even harder with people you know and others online, as Golf With Your Friends 2 has been annmounced for 2025

Article Summary Golf With Your Friends 2 hits PC and consoles in 2025 with new courses and improved graphics.

Enjoy cross-platform multiplayer and a revamped level editor for endless golfing creativity.

Take on weather hazards, new course mechanics, and customize your balls with unique features.

Level up, unlock rewards, and share your custom-built courses with friends for extra fun.

Developer Radical Forge and publisher Team17 have announced the sequel you didn't know you needed, as Golf With Your Friends 2 is coming next year to PC and consoles. The team didn't really reveal much beyond a quick shot of what appears to be a new skateboard park course, but the graphics alone are already a step above the popular online golfing game. It sounds like this sequel will be an improvement from top-to-bottom, with cross-platform play, a better way to design courses, new challenges, and more. (Hopefully, they'll throw in a way to report and ban troll players who have been causing chaos in the current game, but that's an entirely different topic.) We have more details below as we now wait for more details and a release date

Golf With Your Friends 2

A whole new chapter of Golfing with your friends, enemies, and treasured acquaintances. Get ready for 24/7 golfing action, pumped up to the highest heights with totally tubular thrills and spills. Coming to PC and Consoles near you with new mechanics, weather, and cross-platform online multiplayer. Dive into 12-player chaos, wild new course mechanics, a revamped level editor, and nonstop fun—play together no matter how and where your friends play! Build your own courses, share them with your friends, and then utterly destroy them with the sneaky hidden hole-in-one setup you built in. Golf With Your Friends 2 is allowing us to take Golfing to the next level. Reintroducing beloved features from the first game with all new updates to improve the core experience, while delivering a range of brand new features that putts a whole new spin on your golfing game sessions.

At 1.0 Launch, Golf With Your Friends 2 will feature:

Six Courses

Cross- Platform Online Multiplayer

Level Editor – Cross- Platform

New Course Mechanics

Weather Hazards

New ways to customize your balls

Level Up and Unlock Rewards!

