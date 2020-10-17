Gonner2 Announced For Release On October 22nd

Raw Fury revealed this week that they will be releasing Gonner2 next week as it will drop on October 22nd. Along with developer/designer Mattias "Ditto" Dittrich of Swedish indie studio Art In Heart, the two have come together to ring about a sequel to the 2016 2D platformer which caught a lot of people by surprise. Primarily for the simplistic but fun designs wrapped around challenging gameplay. The game is currently set to come out on PC via Steam and GOG, as well as the Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, and on the Xbox Game Pass. There is a PS4 version on the way, but details on that haven't been released yet. Enjoy the date reveal trailer below!

In Gonner2, our altruistic and unexpected hero Ikk is back! And this time Death needs his help. Her lair has been taken over by a mysterious presence and she needs Ikk to take it down. Journey your way through deep dark chaotic places with sparks of unimaginable colour and crazy bosses, all while trying to literally keep your head! The game is a procedurally generated platformer with roguelike elements that will keep you on your toes – now with more added, colour and chaos! Gonner2 is a messily cute, procedurally generated action-platformer featuring roguelike elements that will keep you on your toes at all times. Wake your inner child as you fly across candy-colored levels shooting everything that moves and pulling off wild acrobatic kills. Each time you play, the game changes up the experience with new challenges, bosses and secrets to discover, along with new heads, weapons and upgrades. The sequel features even more bombastic visuals and chaos than the original and introduces local party co-op for up to four players!