Graffiti Games Announces Ugly Mobile Release Date

For those of you who would like to play the game Ugly on the go, good news! Graffiti Games will bring it to mobile devices in January.

Article Summary Ugly, the dark puzzle platformer, hits iOS and Android on January 23, 2024 for $5.

Immerse in a tormented nobleman's story with innovative mirror mechanics and puzzles.

Face formidable bosses and uncover secrets within a stunning, interactive dark fairytale.

Complete puzzle rooms for a gripping narrative and a chance at an alternate ending.

Indie game developer team Ugly and publisher Graffiti Games revealed they are releasing the dark puzzle platformer game Ugly next month. Working with PID Games, the two companies will release the game onto iOS and Android devices for $5, bringing you the game in all of its glory with mobile mechanics. You can check out the latest trailer for the mobile version here as it will be released on January 23, 2024.

Ugly

In this dark and twisted fairytale, nothing is as it seems. Explore the desolated recesses of a tormented nobleman's mind as you progress through challenging puzzle rooms and topple towering bosses in this reflective puzzle platformer. Use an innovative mirror mechanic to create a shadowy reflection of yourself that you can swap places with to solve puzzles and make your way around this wicked place full of secrets and awash in tragedy. It will take logic and skill alike to survive this perilous journey of self-reflection. A deeply stirring narrative is waiting to be discovered as you strive to untangle the cobwebs obscuring your past. The mirror reveals all…but beware. Sometimes, the truth is ugly.

Secrets, secrets, everywhere. From hidden rooms to hints about your tragic past. Do you dare to find them all?

Overcome enormous bosses and tricky puzzle rooms using a satisfying mix of skill and strategy.

A large variety of puzzles to challenge even the keenest mind. Some puzzles can be solved in a variety of ways, so each player's experience could be different.

Each puzzle room offers fresh challenges and provides a new piece of the story. Solve them all to get the full picture.

A stunning art style, detailed animations, and plenty of interactable elements bring this dark fairytale to life.

After solving all of the puzzle rooms to reach the interactive ending, you can try to unlock an alternate ending by solving all of the hidden rooms.

