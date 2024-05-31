Posted in: Cygames, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Granblue Fantasy, Granblue Fantasy: Relink

Granblue Fantasy: Relink Receives Sandalphon In Latest Update

Granblue Fantasy: Relink has a new update out with an all-new character addition as you'll be able to play as Sandalphon.

Article Summary New character Sandalphon arrives in Granblue Fantasy: Relink's latest update.

Unlock Sandalphon for free in-game or instantly with paid DLC.

Introducing Photo Mode and the "Zero" quest with a more daunting Lucilius.

Additional update features include Sigil Synthesis and a new map overlay.

Cygames has released a new update for Granblue Fantasy: Relink, as players now have access to the latest character, Sandalphon. While the update was being promoted as a major milestone, the reality is there really isn't much here compared to previous updates they released over the past few months.Aside from the new character available right now, the game will also be getting a Photo mode, that will come with various tools to get the best images out of your adventure. We have more details about the update below as it's now live.

Granblue Fantasy: Relink – Version 1.3.0

Sandalphon, protector of the Sky Realm. Originally debuted in the Granblue Fantasy browser game, Sandalphon became leader of the four primarchs: angelic beings who govern the four elements. Now he descends upon Relink to lend his blade to the crew's cause. Sandalphon is free to unlock by completing certain in-game requirements. Alternatively, players may opt to purchase his Character Expansion Set (paid DLC) to unlock him immediately. Included with this update are three challenging quests which pit players against several powerful boss-level monsters. Additionally, Lucilius, who appeared in the Version 1.1.0 update as the game's most perilous foe, will take on an even more menacing form in a new quest dubbed "Zero."

This fight promises to test the limits of even the most battle-hardened skyfarers. Photo Mode is another addition coming in this update. Using its various tools and features, players can set up perfect shots of their Relink adventure. Skyfaring photographers with higher aspirations are also encouraged to participate in Relink's Photo Contest, which is accepting entries as of today. Other update features include Sigil Synthesis, which allows players to fuse legendary sigils to mix sigil traits; a map overlay, which displays key locations, treasure chests, and wee pincers; as well as new control scheme options.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!