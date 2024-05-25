Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Grapple Dogs: Cosmic Canines, Medallion Games, Super Rare Originals

Grapple Dogs: Cosmic Canines Will Come Out Mid-August

Super Rare Originals has provided an official August release date for Grapple Dogs: Cosmic Canines, along with a new trailer.

Article Summary "Grapple Dogs: Cosmic Canines" releases August 15, 2024, with a new trailer.

Pablo returns with grappling skills; Luna debuts with a new combat mechanic.

Game features new abilities, worlds, levels, hidden collectibles, and boss battles.

Action-packed with an exhilarating soundtrack to set the interdimensional mood.

Indie game studios Medallion Games and Super Rare Originals have given Grapple Dogs: Cosmic Canines an official release date. The team released a brand new trailer, which you can check out above, confirming that the game will be released on August 15, 2024. Enjoy the trailer along with the info on this incredible sequel to the original 2D aAction platformer.

Grapple Dogs: Cosmic Canines

Featuring challenging platforming full of innovative twists and fresh abilities like fire-dashing and magnetic grabs, Grapple Dogs: Cosmic Canines allows players to propel themselves through a menagerie of breathtaking pixel-art landscapes with exhilarating speed and control. Every world is brimming with new and unique levels, hidden collectibles and secret areas to uncover, providing surprises across the galaxies. Players can sharpen their claws for two pawsome ways to play! For players who love to swing and sling?

Beloved pupper Pablo returns with his trusty hook and acrobatic grappling skills ready to zip to new heights. More of a shoot-first pup? Players can unleash their inner gunslinger with mysterious newcomer Luna's arsenal of weaponry, adding a thrilling new combat mechanic to the mix. Time Trial modes offer players an added challenge, racing against the clock (and maybe otherworldly competitors!) to prove they're the ultimate top dog. Memorable boss battles introducing epic canine combatants bring players unforgettable showdowns for their interdimensional pups, as they swing, shoot, explore and wag their tails for the ultimate canine adventure!

