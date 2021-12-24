Great Houses Of Calderia Announced For Early Access In 2022

Firesquid Games announced this week that their latest game in the works, Great Houses Of Calderia, will come to Early Access in 2022. The game was recently announced as they are working with developer Resistance Games to make this brand new modernized grand strategy game set in the fictional fantasy land of Calderia, all of which has been inspired by the Renaissance. The plan as it stands is to release it into Early Access sometime in early 2022, but a formal date has not been set yet, with a full release coming later in Q2 2022. You can read more about the game below as we cross our fingers that they're able to make those windows.

Players take on the role of one of the many great houses of Calderia. It's more than just ruling as a leader, but maintaining an entire family full of unique characters that can act of their own volition during your reign, bringing dynamism and immersion to the game. The stakes are high when it comes to sending your family across the land of Calderia, as based on their actions, they can cause ripples in forged alliances. Run your house and interact with your family to successfully form diplomatic relations with neighboring houses. It's up to you to secure your family's future and secure your legacy: will your family's rule be remembered as a beloved dynasty or an eerie distant memory as an age of tyranny? The choice is yours. Real-time tactical resources management system gives players strategic control in both battles and social conflicts.

Organize trade agreements and send delegations to your competing houses.

Define the traditions of your family over generations and gain unique advantages and weaknesses.

Appoint your family members to key tasks in your delegations to trade, spy, negotiate and lead your armies. Organize marriages and secure your succession.

Key characters have their own personality shaped by the events they will face impacting their willingness and ability to serve you right.

Hundreds of unique events with important decisions to take in order to tackle a wide range of situations from diplomacy to war to the personal journey of family members.

Assign key characters to oversee productions of a Fiefdom to specialize your economy to gain competitive advantage.

Discover the fantastic land of Calderia and solve its legends and myths.

Create your own unique stories with native mod support available at launch.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Great Houses of Calderia – Announcement Trailer (https://youtu.be/REWrEpqnsLo)