GTFO Will Be Holding A Free Weekend With Latest Update

Indie developer and publisher 10 Chambers revealed this week they have a massive update for GTFO along with a free play weekend. The update is being called Rundown 7.0 Rise, which will be adding a few new experiences to the game including maps, enemies, scenarios to deal with, changes to weapons, a new environment to spruce up the tunnels, and more. There's a little bit more added to the ongoing story you're slowly piecing together as well, and some additional features when it comes to single-player content and the overall presentation of the game. All of this is happening as the team is offering you a chance to play it all free this weekend, starting today and running all the way until June 20th, you can play the current version of the game on Steam. We have more info on the update below.

GTFO uses a concept called Rundowns, which are regular game updates that add new limited-time expeditions (maps, scenarios, enemies, etc.) that completely replace the previous Rundown. Since launch, 10 Chambers has delivered six major Rundown updates. The seventh update — Rundown 7.0 Rise — most significantly introduces the new Gardens environment, contrasting the game's previously cold and dark environments with green fauna and blossoms. Two new enemy types lurk within the bushes, with one being particularly … clingy and the other perhaps being immortal? Those who don't heed the dangers of the Gardens will quickly find themselves pushing up daisies. GTFO's Rundown 7.0 Rise update additionally makes the game more accessible by adding a single-player tutorial where players can learn the basic gameplay concepts prior to jumping online with others. Enhanced localization also ensures that more non-English speaking players can follow GTFO's ongoing story arc that's further expanded in Rundown 7.0 Rise. The update includes a range of quality-of-life improvements, such as new sound effects, a more dynamic music system, updated animation, graphical enhancements, and clearer visualization of progression rewards.