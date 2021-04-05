Mega Gengar Raid Guide In Pokémon GO: April 2021

Gengar has returned to Mega Raids in Pokémon GO. In the ever-changing landscape of this game's raid meta, let's take a look at the top counters for this dual Ghost/Poison-type Mega. With this Raid Guide, you can prepare a team to take on this absolute beast of a Pokémon, perfect your catching strategy, and understand Gengar's 100% IVs.

Top Mega Gengar Counters

Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top 10 Mega Gengar counters as such:

Shadow Mewtwo (Confusion, Psystrike)

Mewtwo (Confusion, Psystrike)

Mega Gengar (Lick, Shadow Ball)

Mega Gyarados (Bite, Crunch)*

Therian Landorus (Mud Shot, Earth Power)**

Shadow Tyranitar (Bite, Crunch)

Mega Houndoom (Snarl, Foul Play)*

Origin Forme Giratina (Shadow Claw, Shadow Ball)

Metagross (Zen Headbutt, Psychic)

Shadow Weavile (Snarl, Foul Play)

*Only one Mega can be active at a time in Pokémon GO so when more than one make the top ten, the best bet is to go with the higher-ranked species. Which, in this case, will put Mega Gengar against Mega Gengar.

**Normally, we wouldn't list Pokémon that have yet to be released, but Therian Landorus will be released during Mega Gengar's raid rotation. Note, though, that Therian Landorus's moveset is subject to change before its release.

It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow or Mega Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help take down Mega Gengar with efficiency.

Darkrai (Snarl, Dark Pulse)

Landorus (Mud Shot, Earth Power)

Groudon (Mud Shot, Earthquake)

Garchomp (Mud Shot, Earthquake)

Latios (Zen Headbutt, Psychic)

Latias (Zen Headbutt, Psychic)

Jirachi (Confusion, Psychic)

Victini (Confusion, Psychic)

Excadrill (Mud-Slap, Drill Run)

Tyranitar (Bite, Crunch)

How Many Trainers Are Needed?

Mega Gengar can be defeated with three trainers, but keep in mind that it hits harder than almost any Pokémon in raids. Also, many of its counters are also weak to it. You always want to prioritize DPS (damage per second) which is why the top attackers are better to use than the top defenders. However, keep in mind that you should have multiple teams prepared. If you cannot guarantee the top counters with maxed out CP and the best moves, your best bet is to make sure you have four or five players at bare minimum.

Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to catch Gengar. Even though it will rever back to its non-Mega form at the catch screen, it is still an ultimate evolution and, thus, not as easy of a catch as a Stage One Pokémon.

Shiny Odds & 100% IVs

The Shiny rate for Mega Raid Pokémon is approximately one in 60.

When looking for a Pokémon with the best stats, the 100% IV Gengar will have a CP of 1644 in normal weather conditions and 2055 in boosted conditions.

Happy raiding, fellow trainers!