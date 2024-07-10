Posted in: Game Hardware, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Gunnar

Gunnar Reveals Fashion Forward Strata Gaming Glasses Collection

Gunnar has three new gamer glasses designs out on the market this week, as they went for designer look with Strata.

Gunnar has unveiled three new designs this week for their gaming glasses line, as they launched the "fashion forward" Strata Collection. Three new designs have been created to give you some fashion options while still being able to game and use monitors for long periods of time. Moreover, the Pacifica and Palomar designs have been given a round design layered with magnesium aluminum and stainless steel, while the Pismo has been squared off and layered with magnesium aluminum. We have more into on all three designs below as they're currently going for $90 each.

Gunnar – Palomar

These contemporary round glasses are a stylish choice with a layered magnesium-aluminum and stainless steel architecture with onyx and gold accents. The frame with single bar construction offers a minimalist design with flexible spring hinges and advanced lens technology to represent the newest of the Strata Collection from Gunnar Optiks. The glasses come with an option of the Gunnar Amber 65 GBLF lenses or newest Clear Pro 20 GBLF lens designed for creatives looking for true color rendition without sacrificing protection.

Round-style with layered magnesium-aluminum and stainless steel architecture

Flexible spring hinges

Gunnar patented lens technology

G-Shield Plus lens coating: anti-reflective & smudge resistant

Blocks harmful blue light and 100% UV

Pismo

These sophisticated square glasses offer a layered magnesium-aluminum and stainless steel architecture that will elevate your everyday style. The frame offers a minimalist design with flexible spring hinges and advanced lens technology to represent the newest of the Strata Collection from Gunnar Optiks. The glasses come with an option of the Gunnar Amber 65 GBLF lenses or newest Clear Pro 20 GBLF lens designed for creatives looking for true color rendition without sacrificing protection.

Square-style with layered magnesium-aluminum architecture

Flexible spring hinges

Gunnar patented lens technology

G-Shield Plus lens coating: anti-reflective & smudge resistant

Blocks harmful blue light and 100% UV

Also available in prescription

Pacifica

Inspired by a layered magnesium-aluminum and stainless steel architecture, these on-trend round glasses give your look some bold style. The unisex frame with single bar construction offers a minimalist design with flexible spring hinges and advanced lens technology to represent the newest of the Strata Collection from Gunnar Optiks. The glasses come with an option of the Gunnar Amber 65 GBLF lenses or newest Clear Pro 20 GBLF lens designed for creatives looking for true color rendition without sacrificing protection.

Round-style with layered magnesium-aluminum and stainless steel architecture

Flexible spring hinges

Gunnar patented lens technology

G-Shield Plus lens coating: anti-reflective & smudge resistant

Blocks harmful blue light and 100% UV

