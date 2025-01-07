Posted in: Game Hardware, Games, Video Games | Tagged: CES 2025, Gunnar

Gunnar Reveals Multiple new Lenses & Frames at CES 2025

Gunnar was on hand at CES 2025 showing off multiple new frames and lenses for their line of glasses, including some new innovations

Gunnar appeared at CES 2025 in Las Vegas this week, as they showed off several lenses and frames for their 2025 lineup. Some of the big additions for the company are Venure lenses with E-Shift technology, in which you can adjst the tint of your glasses electronically on ther fly, so you can have a tint when you need it and clear glasses the rest of the time, without having to pick one or the other. The also revealed the Viscer glasses, specifically made for esports players, which look more like the kind of protective wear you might see when skiing. The company revealed they have several partnerships still ongoing for 2025, including with Activision for Call of Duty, Blizzard for Several titles, Tokodoki, and Amazon Studios to produce lenses for the new Fallout series. We have more details about some of what was revealed today and images of many of the lenses and frames for you to check out here.

New Gunnar Features For 2025

SUN-SHIFT: Like the transition lens, our non-rx models can shift from Amber to Sun tint in about 15 seconds in sunlight and back to Amber in about 15 minutes.

Like the transition lens, our non-rx models can shift from Amber to Sun tint in about 15 seconds in sunlight and back to Amber in about 15 minutes. VISCER: Advanced geometry, optically engineered, single toric lens similar to those found in many high-coverage single-lens sports frames

Advanced geometry, optically engineered, single toric lens similar to those found in many high-coverage single-lens sports frames VENTURE: Venture features cutting-edge electrochromic lens technology, offering a seamless and dynamic solution for digital eye strain.

MINERAL GLASS

The same type of glass used in camera lenses and telescopes, mineral glass has become increasingly rare in eyewear despite being the most optically pure of the lens materials. Incredibly scratch resistant, and virtually distortion free, this lens material delivers the highest quality optics possible. If you consider yourself a videophile and value scratch resistance with shockingly clear optics, then choose Mineral Glass.

