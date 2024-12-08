Posted in: Disney Dreamlight Valley, Gameloft, Games, Video Games | Tagged: disney, Disney Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas, the nightmare before christmas

Disney Dreamlight Valley Releases Sew Delightful Update

Disney Dreamlight Valley has a new update out, as "Sew Delightful" adds Disney Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas content for free

Article Summary Discover Sally and Jack Skellington in Disney Dreamlight Valley's Sew Delightful update.

Add your touch to Floating Islands with new outdoor spaces and a 16-point rotation system.

Complete friendship quests and solve Sally's premonitions for an exciting adventure.

Embrace winter magic with the Frost & Fairies Star Path and unlock unique, icy rewards.

Gameloft released a new update for Disney Dreamlight Valley last week as players can access the new free Sew Delightful content. The majority of the content for this update comes from Disney Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas, as you can see Sally here, along with a number of other additions to bring about a holiday theme to the game. We have dev notes for you below and the latest trailer, which you can read more about on the game's website.

Disney Dreamlight Valley – Sew Delightful

In the Sew Delightful update, players will meet Sally from Disney Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas! You'll decipher hidden messages in cobwebs that have mysteriously appeared throughout the Valley and help Sally become the newest Valley resident. Once she arrives, help her and Jack Skellington rekindle their romance, embark on new friendship quests, and uncover more about Sally's mysterious premonitions that might hint at a new threat in the Valley.

Sew Delightful also introduces the all-new Floating Islands, providing players with special outdoor spaces themed after existing biomes to decorate to their heart's content and even invite their friends to experience. This initial release includes four Floating Islands, with more planned to be added in 2025. Plus, fans of decorating will be happy to know that decoration items can now be placed using a 16-point rotation system! Whether you're decorating with furniture, buildings, or landscaping items, you'll now have even more control over how you decorate in the Valley, Eternity Isle (from Disney Dreamlight Valley: A Rift in Time Expansion Pass), the Storybook Vale (from Disney Dreamlight Valley: The Storybook Vale Expansion Pass), and in your Floating Islands.

If you love the chills and thrills of winter, don't miss the new "Frost & Fairies" Star Path. Bring the whimsy of winter to the Valley by giving your friends gifts, clearing away Night Thorns, and completing duties as fae royalty. Unlock frigidly beautiful rewards, including a gleaming harp of ice and silk, a frozen throne, crystalline decor, unique fairy fashion, and much more!

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!