Blizzard Celebrates A Decade Of StarCraft II With New Additions

Blizzard has decided to celebrate the tenth anniversary of StarCraft II the best way they can at the moment, with a new update for the game. With COVID-19 happening, any plans the company might have had to show appreciation to their fans may have gone out the window. However, they still are showing appreciation to you for supporting their game by presenting a new update with a bunch of new additions. These include editor improvements, custom campaigns, new campaign achievements, and Prestige Talents for co-op commanders. You can read all about it in the patch notes here, which we also have a snippet of below for some of the important additions.

Custom Campaigns A new genre has been added for Arcade maps called "Campaign". (Introduced in the 4.13 PTR) StarCraft II now supports transitioning a multiplayer lobby between two maps. For more information, see here. (Introduced in the 4.13 PTR) A new subsection under "Custom" has been added called "Campaigns", and displays maps published using the "Campaign" genre.

Editor Improvements (Introduced in the 4.13 PTR) This update includes the largest number of Editor changes we've ever introduced. For more information, see here.

New Campaign Achievements A new campaign achievement has been added for every mission in Wings of Liberty, Heart of the Swarm, Legacy of the Void, and Nova Covert Ops. Upon completion of all 10th Anniversary Campaign Achievements, players will receive the new Stone announcer. Note: These achievements can be earned on any difficulty above Normal. However, they are designed to be scalable and are possible, though extremely challenging, on even Brutal.

Countdown to Start Timer In Versus games, a short countdown timer will now count down to the beginning of the game after all players have loaded.

Game Server Choice on Lobby Creation Lobby hosts may now select their game server when creating a custom lobby. Note: Requires enabling an option in your "Language and Region" options.

New Announcer: White-Ra "More GG, More Skill" Note: White-Ra Announcer cannot be unlocked on the PTR.

New Announcer: Stone "A Dominion Ghost with a mysterious past. He is simply known as "Stone"." Note: Unlocking Stone Announcer on the PTR will NOT carry over to other regions.

