Black Desert Announces First Season Of 3v3 Mode Launching Next Week

Pearl Abyss has revealed new content coming to Black Desert Online next week as they will launch Season One of the new 3v3 Mode. The mode will be called Arena of Solare, and will be active in the game from Monday-Friday from 3-10PM PDT and Saturday and Sunday from Noon-11PM PDT. It will bring about two months of intense 3v3 combat showdowns to show off who the best teams are. As part of this regular season, three new battlefields and various events will be coming out, which will reward the strongest teams who brave the arena. You can read the finer details below.

Arena of Solare is the first matchmaking-based PvP content in Black Desert Online. Using equalized gear, two teams of three fight in a thrilling battle determined by players' PvP skills, not their equipment. Players fight in best-of-5 matches, with the team that defeats all opponents or has the higher HP in sum winning at the end of each round. Brave the arena to unlock other gear and improve your Emblem of Solare ranking against other players. 3 New Battlefields: The Manshaum Forest, Jade Starlight Forest, and Cadry Ruins join the list of Arena of Solare maps. Manshaum Forest is a lush and misty woodland arena, Jade Starlight Forest offers a frantic battle in an open field, and Cadry Ruins is an ancient amphitheater where players can strategically use the random objects that spawn in the arena. Players will need to employ their different combat strategies and gear to match the map and their own PvP style.

Improved UI: The improved rank page is now divided into sections where Adventurers can check other players' character information, class ranking, specialized skills, and equipped gear, as well as the Awakening and Succession state of their characters.

Reward-Rich Events: Celebrate Arena of Solare's first season with three rewarding events: Log-in Rewards ( August 17 -24): Players that log in during the first week of the season will receive daily rewards such as Glory of Solare, an item where players can obtain consumables, and Value Packs that provide additional in-game buffs to characters. Gloryseekers ( August 17 – September 14): Players that are placed in the first, second, or third place of each class ranking at the end of the event period will receive a special outfit box. Master of Solare ( August 18 – October 12): Each week, players that win three times in the Ranked Mode will receive item enhancement materials like Cron Stone and Advice of Valks (+110).

