Guns of Glory: Lost Island Launches New Van Helsing Crossover

Guns of Glory: Lost Island has launched a brand new crossover event featuring Van Helsing, as trhey celebrate the game's seventh anniversary

Article Summary Celebrate the 7th anniversary of Guns of Glory: Lost Island with an exciting Van Helsing crossover event.

Experience themed events, new cityscapes, and exclusive Guards inspired by the legendary vampire hunter.

Participate in events like Demon Hunter Mystery, Holy Ballista construction, and Vampire Invasion defense.

Unlock Van Helsing-themed content from now until September 22 and dive into the dark fantasy universe.

Mobile game developer and publisher FunPlus has launched a new crossover for Guns of Glory: Lost Island to help celebrate the game's seventh anniversary. The latest crossover will have it teaming with Van Helsing, the famed vampire/monster hunter, as you will fight against several dark fantasy supernatural foes together. During the next few weeks, you'll be able to experience a series of themed events, including the introduction of new cityscapes, and exclusive Guards. We have more details below and the latest trailer above as the content is now live.

Guns of Glory: Lost Island x Van Helsing

This year's anniversary event will dive deeper into the dark fantasy world, with Van Helsing leading the charge against supernatural foes. Players can look forward to a series of themed events, including the introduction of new cityscapes and exclusive Guards inspired by the iconic monster hunter. The anniversary events and Van Helsing-themed content will be available from today until September 22. Players are encouraged to dive in and experience the new features, participate in exclusive events, and enjoy the game's ever-expanding universe. Players can unlock Van Helsing-themed content by playing these events:

Demon Hunter Mystery: Players can explore the mysterious church on the Kingdom Map and collect pieces of a puzzle. As they gather these pieces, they will trace the footsteps of Van Helsing, ultimately leading to a great treasure as their reward.

Players can explore the mysterious church on the Kingdom Map and collect pieces of a puzzle. As they gather these pieces, they will trace the footsteps of Van Helsing, ultimately leading to a great treasure as their reward. Van Helsing's Holy Ballista: Players must obtain Blessed Pyrar Ingots and deliver them to the designated construction site on the Kingdom Map. Once completed, they will unlock Van Helsing's Holy Ballista, the ultimate weapon designed to repel vampires.

Players must obtain Blessed Pyrar Ingots and deliver them to the designated construction site on the Kingdom Map. Once completed, they will unlock Van Helsing's Holy Ballista, the ultimate weapon designed to repel vampires. Vampire Invasion: Players must defend their city and kingdom from an invasion of vampires. After withstanding the initial attack, they can launch a counteroffensive to drive out the invading forces.

