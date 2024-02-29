Posted in: Board Games, Games, Hachette Boardgames, Tabletop | Tagged: Middle Ages
Hachette Boardgames Reveals Another 2024 Game: Middle Ages
Hachette Boardgames continues to crank out the game revealed for 2024, as Middle Ages will be released sometime this June.
Hachette Boardgames has revealed yet another game in their list of 2024 titles, as we're getting a new game called Middle Ages later this year. Theis game has been designed by Marc André, the designer who created the game Splendor, as he has created an immersive journey where destiny awaits in a new medieval realm. In this game for up to five people, you will have full control over the path you decide to lead in your life, as you get to choose whether to focus on agriculture, faith, or luxury. From there, you will have the chance to construct and mold your realm however you see fit. But you're not alone, as others will be making the same choices to see who can make their kingdom the best. We have more info about this latest board game for you below, as it will be released for $35 sometime in June 2024.
Middle Ages
- Includes screen-printed wooden player pieces
- Every tile features unique art
- Build your fiefdom and create a money-making engine
- From the designer of Splendor! Marc André