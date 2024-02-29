Posted in: Board Games, Games, Hachette Boardgames, Tabletop | Tagged: Middle Ages

Hachette Boardgames Reveals Another 2024 Game: Middle Ages

Hachette Boardgames continues to crank out the game revealed for 2024, as Middle Ages will be released sometime this June.

Article Summary Hachette Boardgames set to launch 'Middle Ages' by Marc André in June 2024.

Players build their fiefdom, choosing from agriculture, faith, or luxury paths.

'Middle Ages' offers an immersive medieval strategy experience for up to five players.

The game features unique artwork, screen-printed pieces, and diverse scoring systems.

Hachette Boardgames has revealed yet another game in their list of 2024 titles, as we're getting a new game called Middle Ages later this year. Theis game has been designed by Marc André, the designer who created the game Splendor, as he has created an immersive journey where destiny awaits in a new medieval realm. In this game for up to five people, you will have full control over the path you decide to lead in your life, as you get to choose whether to focus on agriculture, faith, or luxury. From there, you will have the chance to construct and mold your realm however you see fit. But you're not alone, as others will be making the same choices to see who can make their kingdom the best. We have more info about this latest board game for you below, as it will be released for $35 sometime in June 2024.

Middle Ages

In Middle Ages, you are the head of a fiefdom in Middle Ages, and its future is in your hands. Will you develop agriculture with fields and mills? Or will you become a pious church-builder or prefer to feast in your sumptuous palaces? Develop your lands in your image and become the most influential lord in the kingdom! Explore the essence of medieval urban life through 8 distinct tiles: fields, farms, villages, forts, markets, barracks, churches, and palaces. Each tile features its own scoring system yet is linked to others, offering a rich and immersive gaming experience. Unleash strategic maneuvers, from daring assaults on rival fiefdoms to reserving tiles for future use. Harness the power of tactical combinations to amplify your income and pave your way to triumph!

Includes screen-printed wooden player pieces

Every tile features unique art

Build your fiefdom and create a money-making engine

From the designer of Splendor! Marc André

