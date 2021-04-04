Harry Potter: Puzzles & Spells Launches An Easter Event

Zynga has a special Easter event happening in Harry Potter: Puzzles & Spells as you'll be able to play the Egg Bonanza! Throughout the game, you'll be seeing different decorated Easter Eggs hidden throughout all journey puzzles for you to collect and earn points from. The event itself is hosted by Weasley matriarch Molly, as she will inform you to be on the lookout for the coveted Easter Eggs throughout the event. The eggs aren't too hard to miss as they are colorfully decorated, but they will randomly drop onto the Match-3 puzzles and can be collected by merging gems together. All you have to do is gather enough eggs to earn up to five chests, filled with in-game rewards. The event has also attracted a surprise guest as Golden Eggs will drop onto the puzzles from time to time, all you need to do is double-tap or swap the Golden Eggs to trigger a 3×3 blast across the board, which will bring the Niffler out for a surprise appearance. Have fun with the event this weekend!

