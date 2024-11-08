Posted in: Games, Video Games, Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment | Tagged: harry potter, Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions

Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions Hits The Switch With Season One

Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions has arrived on the Nintendo Switch this week, along with the first season's worth of content

Article Summary Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions out on Nintendo Switch, brings magical gameplay excitement.

Season One offers holiday content, new maps, brooms, skins for Bellatrix and Snape.

Play solo or co-op: Choose your Quidditch role and compete globally to become a champion.

Customize gameplay, level up brooms, or play as iconic Harry Potter characters.

Developer Unbroken Studios and publisher WB Games have released Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions for the Nintendo Switch this week, and with it comes Season One's content across the board. The season will come with holiday-themed content for Christmas, incluidng the Yule Ball, along with a new snowy map, three new brooms, hero skins for characters like Bellatrix LeStrange and Severus Snape, and more. Enjoy the latest trailer above!

Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions

Your next chapter takes flight! Immerse yourself in the enchanting world of Quidditch by playing solo or sharing the magic with friends and family. Take to the sky as one of the classic positions—Chaser, Seeker, Keeper, or Beater—each with their own unique play style. Soar into legendary Quidditch arenas, as well as maps that showcase never-before-seen areas of the wizarding world. In Career Mode, players begin their Quidditch careers at the Weasley Burrow in the Garden Cup, then take on the challenge of the Hogwarts House Quidditch Cup, where they'll choose their Hogwarts house and face off against familiar characters such as Cedric Diggory and Draco Malfoy. From there, players will represent one of the three great wizarding schools, Beauxbatons Academy of Magic, Durmstrang Institute, or Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry in the renowned Triwizard Schools Quidditch Cup. Finally, players will take on the ultimate Quidditch challenge on the global stage competing in the Quidditch World Cup.

Career Mode: From backyard battles in the Weasley Burrow to high-stakes showdowns at the Quidditch World Cup, rise to become a champion either solo or in online co-op with teams of up to 3 friends.

From backyard battles in the Weasley Burrow to high-stakes showdowns at the Quidditch World Cup, rise to become a champion either solo or in online co-op with teams of up to 3 friends. Exhibition Matches: set your teams, map, and difficulty and play alone or on teams of up to 3 in online co-op.

set your teams, map, and difficulty and play alone or on teams of up to 3 in online co-op. Player vs Player: Test your skills in competitive online matches against other Quidditch teams.

Test your skills in competitive online matches against other Quidditch teams. Customize Your Approach: Level up and use skill points to tailor your play style for each role. Change your flight style by switching between and leveling up different brooms.

Level up and use skill points to tailor your play style for each role. Change your flight style by switching between and leveling up different brooms. Play As Yourself or as Iconic Harry Potter Characters: cosmetic customization options and classic character designs allow you to express your game-time personality.

