Harry Potter: Wizards Unite Dumbledore's Army Event Part 1 Tasks

Ahead of the upcoming Dumbledore's Army Brilliant Event Part 1 starting in Harry Potter: Wizards Unite on November 3rd, Bleeding Cool has the full breakdown of the event's Special Assignment. Prepare for the tasks below.

The full Special Assignment for this upcoming Harry Potter: Wizards Unite Brilliant Event includes:

Page One of Four

Collect 2 Ingredients or Portmanteaus: 2 Erumpent Horn

Brew Tonic for Trace Detection 2 Times: 1 Powdered Dragon Claw

Return 10 Brilliant Lee Jordan: 2 Invigoration Draughts

REWARD: 550 XP, 50 Brilliant Family XP, 2 Restricted Section Books, 10 Spell Energy

Page Two of Four

Earn 7000 Wizarding XP from Traces: 1 Silver Key

Collect 5 Brilliant Dumbledore's Army Runestones: 6 Snowdrop

Use Baruffio's Brain Elixir 2 Times: 1 Dark Detector

REWARD: 750 XP, 75 Brilliant Family XP, 23 Restricted Section Books, 10 Spell Energy

Page Three of Four

Return 15 Brilliant Neville Longbottom: 3 Leaping Toadstool

Brew 7 Potions (Any): 4 Ginger Root

Use 5 Potions (Any) in Wizarding Challenges: 1 Hermit Crab Shell

REWARD: 1250 XP, 75 Brilliant Family XP, 5 Restricted Section Books, 10 Spell Energy

Page Four of Four

Complete 5 Wizarding Challenges with 3 or More Teammates: 1 Spell Book

Defeat 25 Foes in Wizarding Challenges: 1 Spell Book

Earn 4250 XP from Wizarding Challenges: 2 Spell Books

REWARD: 1 Brilliant Dumbledore's Army Sign-up Sheet, 50 Coins, 5 Restricted Section Books, 5 Defense Against the Dark Arts Books, 30 Spell Energy

When the Special Assignment is completed, as is tradition in Harry Potter: Wizards Unite, a bonus assignment will be unlocked. We have the details on that one as well.

Bonus Assignment:

Place 5 Images on Brilliant Hog's Head Pub Registry Page: 1 Spell Book

Earn 12500 Wizarding XP: 1 Spell Book

Win in Your Highest Unlocked Chamber: 1 Wit-Sharpening Potion

Use 10 Exstimulo Potions (Any) in Wizarding Challenges: 10 Spell Energy

Unlock 5 Portmanteaus: 1 Silver Key

REWARD: 2000 XP, 100 Brilliant Family XP, 5 Defense Against the Dark Arts Books, 1 Wizarding Achievement, 20 Spell Energy

This seems to follow the trend of last week's Harry Potter: Wizards Unite Darkness Rising Brilliant Event Part 2, which made the Special Assignment less… you know, impossible. Happy playing, wizards and witches!