Harry Potter: Wizards Unite Dumbledore's Army Event Part 1 Tasks

Ahead of the upcoming Dumbledore's Army Brilliant Event Part 1 starting in Harry Potter: Wizards Unite on November 3rd, Bleeding Cool has the full breakdown of the event's Special Assignment. Prepare for the tasks below.
The full Special Assignment for this upcoming Harry Potter: Wizards Unite Brilliant Event includes:
Page One of Four
- Collect 2 Ingredients or Portmanteaus: 2 Erumpent Horn
- Brew Tonic for Trace Detection 2 Times: 1 Powdered Dragon Claw
- Return 10 Brilliant Lee Jordan: 2 Invigoration Draughts
- REWARD: 550 XP, 50 Brilliant Family XP, 2 Restricted Section Books, 10 Spell Energy
Page Two of Four
- Earn 7000 Wizarding XP from Traces: 1 Silver Key
- Collect 5 Brilliant Dumbledore's Army Runestones: 6 Snowdrop
- Use Baruffio's Brain Elixir 2 Times: 1 Dark Detector
- REWARD: 750 XP, 75 Brilliant Family XP, 23 Restricted Section Books, 10 Spell Energy
Page Three of Four
- Return 15 Brilliant Neville Longbottom: 3 Leaping Toadstool
- Brew 7 Potions (Any): 4 Ginger Root
- Use 5 Potions (Any) in Wizarding Challenges: 1 Hermit Crab Shell
- REWARD: 1250 XP, 75 Brilliant Family XP, 5 Restricted Section Books, 10 Spell Energy
Page Four of Four
- Complete 5 Wizarding Challenges with 3 or More Teammates: 1 Spell Book
- Defeat 25 Foes in Wizarding Challenges: 1 Spell Book
- Earn 4250 XP from Wizarding Challenges: 2 Spell Books
- REWARD: 1 Brilliant Dumbledore's Army Sign-up Sheet, 50 Coins, 5 Restricted Section Books, 5 Defense Against the Dark Arts Books, 30 Spell Energy
When the Special Assignment is completed, as is tradition in Harry Potter: Wizards Unite, a bonus assignment will be unlocked. We have the details on that one as well.
Bonus Assignment:
- Place 5 Images on Brilliant Hog's Head Pub Registry Page: 1 Spell Book
- Earn 12500 Wizarding XP: 1 Spell Book
- Win in Your Highest Unlocked Chamber: 1 Wit-Sharpening Potion
- Use 10 Exstimulo Potions (Any) in Wizarding Challenges: 10 Spell Energy
- Unlock 5 Portmanteaus: 1 Silver Key
- REWARD: 2000 XP, 100 Brilliant Family XP, 5 Defense Against the Dark Arts Books, 1 Wizarding Achievement, 20 Spell Energy
This seems to follow the trend of last week's Harry Potter: Wizards Unite Darkness Rising Brilliant Event Part 2, which made the Special Assignment less… you know, impossible. Happy playing, wizards and witches!