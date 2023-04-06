Old-School Shooter Supplice Officially Launched Today From the minds of the legendary DOOM modding community, Supplice has been released into Early Access this week.

Indie publisher Hyperstrange and developer Mekworx have released their own old-school FPS game Supplice into Early Access on Steam. If you love first-person shooters from the glory days of the '90s, you're going to love this one as it has been created my people who used to be a part of the DOOM modding community. People who know what a shooter should feel like as you rip into creatures looking to do harm in a base filled with weird corridors. You can check the game out on Steam right now as we have more info and the trailer below.

"Humanity has finally become a Type II civilization on the Kardashev Scale after harvesting plasma material from the Sun thanks to advancements by Phoebus Technology Conglomeration (PTC). Society no longer must worry about climate change, pollution, or finite resources but instead, focus on overpopulation. PTC innovates once again by inventing a new form of space travel, the Flux Gate, to find more worlds for people to inhabit, but the plan to reach beyond the Milky Way backfires… Fearlessly fight across Methuselah, an exocolony overrun by terrifying alien creatures, in high-octane shootouts with old-school flair. Navigate through Supplice's first Chapter, comprised of five stylish, polished levels on derelict space stations, vacated mineshafts, and deadly laboratories stuffed with keycards to collect and secrets to discover."

"Piece together the events of each abandoned zone to a powerfully inspired 90's synthwave original soundtrack from the composer behind the music of Sigil and Prodeus. Learn how to either send these abominations elsewhere, or wipe every single eldritch horror out. Master big freakin' guns like the Cyclomortar, a gasoline-powered fireball launcher, or the triple-barreled Rotary Shotgun in challenging interstellar action-packed fights. Survive an infestation of human victims turned into mindless biomechanical hybrids called 'Behemoths' among other forms of flying alien grubs. Welcome these deep space disasters to our galaxy and return the gift of a brutal bloodbath they so graciously bestowed upon us."