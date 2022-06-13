Dragon Ball Super CG Pull Rate Quest: Ultimate Squad Part Five

Dragon Ball Super Card Game has more consistent pull rates than most active trading card games. The bare minimum that collectors and players opening packs of current DBSCG sets can expect is five Super Rares (SR) and two Special Rares (SPR). What makes this dynamic, though, is the possibility of three ways to get more pulls. First, current sets have a box topper that can be either a Super Rare or Special Rare. Second, an all-foil God Pack can be encountered and these have more SRs and in the case of some sets, more SPRs. Finally, a box may have a Secret Rare (SCR). Currently, it is expected that there are two SCRs spread out in a booster case of twelve booster boxes. Let's open a booster box of the latest set, Unison Warrior Series BOOST – Ultimate Squad, and see what we can get in this installment of Pull Rate Quest.

Here are my pulls from this Dragon Ball Super Card Game booster box:

Super Rares: 6

6 Special Rares: 2

2 Secret Rares: 0

This is my final box of Ultimate Squad for this series and I still haven't come across a God Pack! I've been able to find one in this amount or even fewer boxes in every set since Vicious Rejuvenation, so I'm a little surprised and wondering if God Pack drop rates have changed. I have no data to report there other than saying I didn't come across one, though.

As far as this box, it was standard. My box topper was the Cell Super Rare that I pulled two other times in this series, but don't take that as indicative of one SR being more common than others. All SR and SPRs seem to be of equal rarity. This box didn't come with a Secret Rare either, but considering I did manage to hit one in my second box, I'm overall happy with the Ultimate Squad pull rate. It seems exactly on par with previous Unison Warrior Series sets.

With this being the end of the Unison Warrior Series, I wonder if Bandai will change Dragon Ball Super Card Game pull rates in the upcoming Zenkai Series block.