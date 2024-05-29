Posted in: Games, Harvest Moon, Natsume, Video Games | Tagged: Harvest Moon: Home Sweet Home

Harvest Moon: Home Sweet Home Announced For August 2024

Natsume Inc. has annoucned a brand new Harvest Moon game is on the way, as Harvest Moon: Home Sweet Home arrives this August.

Article Summary Harvest Moon: Home Sweet Home coming to mobile in August 2024.

Game features a return to hometown farming after a decade in the city.

Players must revitalize the town of Alba and win over skeptics.

New adventure includes familiar Harvest Moon gameplay and characters.

Developer and publisher Natsume Inc. has announced an all-new Harvest Moon game is on the way, as we'll be getting Harvest Moon: Home Sweet Home this August. As the title suggests, you'll be farming once again, only the twist on this is that you'll be returning to a farm after a decade in the big city, and things aren't as you once remembered them. Nostalgia isn't the greatest motivator, but it's what brought you here, and now you'll need to bring the farm back to life from what you remember it to be and do your best to make it better than before. There are no images, videos, or even details on the kind of content for the game, but it has a release window as it will arrive on mobile devices in August 2024.

Harvest Moon: Home Sweet Home

Home is where the heart is! After ten years of city life, you're ready to head back home in Harvest Moon: Home Sweet Home! Your childhood friend has convinced you to move back to your hometown to try to revitalize it, but it won't be easy going! The town of Alba has seen better days, and not all its residents are happy to see a city slicker like you back! Can you convince even the negative naysayers that you truly have the village's best interests at heart? And can you revitalize Alba? With the help of your childhood friend and other villagers on your side, you definitely can!

"We are excited to bring a fresh new Harvest Moon experience back to mobile gamers with Harvest Moon: Home Sweet Home," shared Hiro Maekawa, President and CEO of Natsume. "Featuring the traditional Harvest Moon style that fans know and love, along with some familiar faces, we hope this will be a cozy farming adventure favorite for all mobile gamers. We look forward to welcoming you home this summer!"

