Posted in: Games, Harvest Moon, Mobile Games, Natsume | Tagged: Harvest Moon: Home Sweet Home

Harvest Moon: Home Sweet Home Releases First Trailer

After being announced for months, Natsume has revealed the first official trailer for Harvest Moon: Home Sweet Home this week

Article Summary Natsume has revealed the first trailer for Harvest Moon: Home Sweet Home, showcasing a highly polished game.

Game features familiar elements with new additions like horse racing, available on iOS and Android this month.

Set in Alba Village, players help revive a declining village through farming, fishing, and enhancing tourism.

Players can marry bachelors or bachelorettes, compete in contests, and grow the village by collecting Happiness.

Natsume Inc. has dropped the first official trailer for Harvest Moon: Home Sweet Home, as we get our first really good look at the game. Developed by Appci Corporation, the video shows what feels like one of the most fully fleshed-out versions of the franchise we've seen to date. There's a lot of familiarity to the game here, aspects we've seen in other games. But this one feels a lot more polished and robust in presentation than others before it. The video mainly shows off the town and the interactions you'll have, but we also see some new additions, like horse racing. Enjoy the trailer as the game will launch sometime this month on iOs and Android.

Harvest Moon: Home Sweet Home

In Harvest Moon: Home Sweet Home, it's time to head back to your roots and leave the city life for your childhood village of Alba, where the freshest fish and tastiest veggies are grown and caught by the local farmers and anglers. However, with its population getting older and younger villagers leaving for the big city, Alba Village has seen better days, so can you help turn it from a village on the decline to one of prosperity? With its beautiful surroundings, Alba definitely has the potential, but can you bring tourists and even new residents to this sprawling green village?

Harvest Moon: Home Sweet Home is the biggest Harvest Moon game ever on mobile! In addition, you can woo four different bachelors and four different bachelorettes and marry whomever your heart desires. Reunite with your childhood friend and other familiar faces to help put Alba on the map! Harvest crops, take care of animals, fish, mine, and more. Collect and gather Happiness to grow the village and get new residents while competing and taking part in various contests and festivals!

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!