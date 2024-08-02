Posted in: Games, Hasbro, Tabletop | Tagged: Beyblade, marvel, star wars

Hasbro Unveils New Beyblade Tops From Star Wars & Marvel

Hasbro showed off new Star Wars and Marvel-theme Bayblade tops at Gen Con 2024, as they'll arrive later this Fall for retail

Article Summary Hasbro unveiled new Star Wars and Marvel-themed Beyblade sets at Gen Con 2024.

Each multipack set includes two tops and two launchers, priced at $25 each.

Featured sets include Iron Man vs. Thanos, Spider-Man vs. Venom, The Mandalorian vs. Moff Gideon, and Luke Skywalker vs. Darth Vader.

The Beyblade X series offers customizable parts and the X-Celerator Gear System for enhanced gameplay.

During Gen Con 2024, Hasbro unveiled a few new additions to the Beyblade line, as players will be getting new theme toppers from Star Wars and Marvel. The team showed off four new multipack sets, two from each respective franchise, all of them priced at $25 each. Each set offers two different designs and blade models, as you can go head-to-head with what you have and take them into battle against others. We have more info and images below as they will go on sale sometime this Fall.

Beyblade x Marvel Iron Man 4-80B vs. Thanos 4-60B

Experience the thrill of the next generation of Beyblade stadiums, launchers, and Tops: Beyblade X with the Beyblade X Marvel Iron Man 4-80B and Thanos 4-60B Multipack Set, which includes two right-spinning Tops and two launchers (Beystadium required, sold separately). Launch right into battle or reconfigure the interchangeable blade, ratchet, and bit of Tops in this Marvel Collab Multipack with those of other Beyblade X Tops (sold separately) to create your own unsurpassable Bey. Beyblade X features the X-Celerator Gear System innovation to level up your game. When the gear of a Beyblade X Top engages the rail of the Beystadium arena, it can super-accelerate into an Xtreme Dash, rocketing it around the stadium. Bladers launch their Tops into fierce clashes against their opponent, scoring points with each spin – the first to score 4 points wins. Hasbro Beyblade toys with authentic Takara Tomy die-cast metal Tops make great kids' gifts for boys and girls ages eight and up.

Spider-Man 3-60F vs. Venom 3-80N

Experience the thrill of the next generation of Beyblade stadiums, launchers, and Tops: Beyblade X with the Beyblade X Marvel Collab Spider-Man 3-60F and Venom 3-80N Multipack Set, which includes 2 right-spinning Tops and two launchers (Beystadium required, sold separately). Launch right into battle or reconfigure the interchangeable blade, ratchet, and bit of Tops in this Marvel Collab Multipack with those of other Beyblade X Tops (sold separately) to create your own unsurpassable Bey.

Beyblade x Star Wars The Mandalorian 3-60F vs. Moff Gideon 3-80N

Experience the thrill of the next generation of Beyblade stadiums, launchers, and Tops: Beyblade X with the Beyblade X and Star Wars Collab The Mandalorian 3-60F and Moff Gideon 3-80N Multipack Set, which includes two right-spinning Tops and two launchers (Beystadium required, sold separately). Launch right into battle or reconfigure the interchangeable blade, ratchet, and bit of Tops in this Star Wars Collab Multipack with those of other Beyblade X Tops (sold separately) to create your own unsurpassable Bey.

Luke Skywalker 4-80B vs. Darth Vader 4-60B

Experience the thrill of the next generation of Beyblade stadiums, launchers, and Tops: Beyblade X with the Beyblade X and Star Wars Collab Luke Skywalker 4-80B and Darth Vader 4-60B Multipack Set, which includes two right-spinning Tops and two launchers (Beystadium required, sold separately). Launch right into battle or reconfigure the interchangeable blade, ratchet, and bit of Tops in this Star Wars Collab Multipack with those of other Beyblade X Tops (sold separately) to create your own unsurpassable Bey.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!