Hauma – A Detective Noir Story Announced For Fall Release Assemble Entertainment revealed that Hauma - A Detective Noir Story is set to be released this Fall for PC and Nintendo Switch.

Assemble Entertainment and SenAm Games revealed their latest game, Hauma – A Detective Noir Story, set to be released sometime this Fall. This will be a comic book-inspired noir story in which you will play a detective who has a few unique abilities to help her solve cases, while you master the art of deduction to figure out a conspiracy happening within the city's upper echelon. We don't have a firm date yet, but we do know it will be released for PC and Nintendo Switch. In the meantime, enjoy the trailer!

"In Hauma, players will step into the weary, well-trodden soles of Judith, a former detective being roused out of retirement by the suspicious goings-on of Munich's upper class. While tracking down and interrogating the city's cabal, explore real-world locations displayed in a distinctive, graphic-novel art style, discovering pieces of hidden history and using these clues to probe the mystery within. Collect items, solve puzzles, and overcome dialogue riddles as players make their own investigative deductions using the "mindboard," a unique characteristic of the game that functions as an inventory containing items, thoughts, and other clues necessary to decipher the dark secret of the city's underbelly."