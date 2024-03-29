Posted in: Assemble Entertainment, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Hauma - A Detective Noir Story, SenAm Games

Hauma – A Detective Noir Story Is Coming To Switch

Assemble Entertainment confirmed this week that Hauma - A Detective Noir Story will be released for Nintendo Switch this Summer.

SenAm Games and Assemble Entertainment confirmed this week they will be launching Hauma – A Detective Noir Story for the Nintendo Switch. The game has already been out since last September, bringing a new kind of mystery game to both visual novels and detective titles. Now Switch players will get to experience the game as it will arrive for the console later this Summer.

Hauma – A Detective Noir Story

Hauma is a stylish detective noir that takes place in Munich, following Judith, a former detective forced out of retirement by a variety of suspicious events in the area. With a gorgeous, comic book-inspired visual style, you'll explore real-world locations, such as the historic House of Art, while discovering pieces of hidden history that reveal information on the city's past. Immersed in the world of Bavaria's capital, you'll need to solve puzzles and riddles while putting together clues to make investigative deductions about Hauma's intriguing narrative. Along the way, you'll use the mindboard to aid you with your investigation, which functions like an inventory containing items and thoughts. Hauma offers a rich, fully voiced cinematic adventure, with a diverse cast of characters. Embark on a journey of deduction and intrigue and uncover the secrets of Munich's society, piecing together the conspiracy that lies within.

More than Meets the Eye: Embark on a journey of deduction and intrigue, uncover the secrets of Munich's elite corrupt society, and piece together the puzzle of the conspiracy that lies within.

Embark on a journey of deduction and intrigue, uncover the secrets of Munich's elite corrupt society, and piece together the puzzle of the conspiracy that lies within. Enter the Mind Palace: Become acquainted with the mindboard, an innovative inventory of interconnected items and thoughts that, when weaved together correctly, uncover clues and unravel mysteries.

Become acquainted with the mindboard, an innovative inventory of interconnected items and thoughts that, when weaved together correctly, uncover clues and unravel mysteries. Draw Your Own Conclusions: Utilize engaging investigation mechanics, including a variety of puzzles and challenging dialogue riddles.

Utilize engaging investigation mechanics, including a variety of puzzles and challenging dialogue riddles. Comic-Inspired Storytelling: Exhibited in vibrant, graphic-novel-style art, Hauma visually engages you in a gripping story and doesn't let you go until you've unearthed every last conspiracy.

Exhibited in vibrant, graphic-novel-style art, Hauma visually engages you in a gripping story and doesn't let you go until you've unearthed every last conspiracy. Hear Me Out: Hauma features a fully voiced cinematic adventure featuring a diverse cast and evocative characters.

