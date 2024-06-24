Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: hawked, MY.GAMES

Hawked Is In The Middle Of An Awesome Beach Bash Event

MY.GAMES is currently running a special beach Bash event in Hawked, which will carry on for a few more days for you to play.

Article Summary Bjorn's Doomsday Beach Bash event live in Hawked with new quests.

Special in-game beach event has three new exciting quests.

Event includes new items: weapon skins, outfits, and hoverboards.

Win Xbox Elite Series 2 or DualSense Edge in Golden Bounty.

Indie game developer and publisher MY.GAMES are currently in the middle of a special event for Hawked, as Bjorn's Doomsday Beach Bash event is currently live. This is basically their way of having a Summer event that is insane and ties into the main game, as you have about four days left to get in on the action. We have more info below and the trailer above in case you'd like to see these three new quests and a special item.

Hawked – Bjorn's Secret End of the World Summer Beach Party

This time around, the world is ending! Bjorn has been shouting this from the rooftops for a disconcerting amount of hours. With the Riftwake sinking, VEKTR in control on X-Isle, and the Renegades down (but not out), Bjorn's already frayed nerves have snapped, or so it seems. In a fit of delusional apocalyptic doom-thinking, he has decided NOW is the time to mount a "goodbye world" celebration, aptly named "Bjorn's Secret End of the World Summer Beach Party."

Some Renegades are more than happy for a "day off." Heck, some sun, sea, and beach time might do Bjorn well. A new Bounty quest is also available in Hawked until June 28, where players can work together for in-game rewards. An Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 or DualSense Edge will also be awarded to one random player and the top-performing player as the special Golden Bounty.

3 New Quests and New Items: Renegades can now enjoy three limited-time Quests: "Sun, Surf," "Rubber Ducky," and "Some R&R." Players can get exciting prizes such as weapon skin and pattern, as well as a goldie aquarium as a souvenir. The shop, too, is having a new arrival of bundles, outfits, accessories, weapons, and hoverboards.

Renegades can now enjoy three limited-time Quests: "Sun, Surf," "Rubber Ducky," and "Some R&R." Players can get exciting prizes such as weapon skin and pattern, as well as a goldie aquarium as a souvenir. Bounty: A challenging new Bounty will be live from June 21 until June 28. The main prize includes 2,000 Wonderium and 50,000 Hawks, with a Golden Bounty of an Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 or DualSense Edge going to two lucky players.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!