Hellbreach: Vegas To Launch Stress Test This Wednesday

You'll have a chance to play Hellbreach: Vegas ahead of the game's launch this week as Iceberg Interactive will hold a stress test.

Indie game developer Infinity Ape Studios and publisher Iceberg Interactive confirmed they will hold an online stress test for Hellbreach: Vegas. This is the developer's way of testing things out before they launch a free co-op demo later on, as they are looking to see how well their servers perform when put through the rigors. The test is currently scheduled to kick off on Wednesday, August 16th, and run for five hours from 10am to 3pm PT. Those who are looking to take part in the wave-based first-person shooter survival title can do so by signing up on their game's Steam page. In the meantime, we got more info on the game for you below so you can get an idea of what you'll be walking into when you try this one out.

"Hellbreach: Vegas is a wave-based first-person shooter survival game that pits individuals and teams of human survivors against a demon army, determined to invade a post-apocalyptic Earth. Alone or with a team of up to four, players must fight to survive waves of demon hordes emerging from the tattered remnants of Las Vegas. The goal is to get a first impression of how the servers react to more people and determine possible bugs and difficulties in advance of the official launch. Potentially, there will be other playtests in the future, to help improve everyone's multiplayer demon encounters. Iceberg Interactive and Infinity Ape look forward to honing the exhilarating experience of Hellbreach: Vegas with additional feedback from these play-testers. Slay your way through apocalyptic Las Vegas with over 23 different weapons and try your luck at the skull-slot machines. The demon hordes will give their all to reduce your survival chance to zero. Can you beat them back to hell and be the last one standing in Sin City?"

