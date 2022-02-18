Bandai Says Pulling A Dragon Ball Super God Rare Will Be A "Miracle"

Earlier this week, Bandai showed the first-ever Dragon Ball Super Card Game God Rare. This new level of rarity will arrive in the sixteenth main set and the seventh expansion under the Unison Warrior Series banner. The set, titled Realm of the Gods (with its full name being Unison Warrior Series BOOST – Realm of the Gods) focuses on the deities of Akira Toriyama's universe. It will be released on March 11th, 2022 and will include three SCRs (Secret Rares) which were previously the highest rarity and this one God Rare. The God Rare, pictured below, is an Alternate Art version of one of the set's SCRs: the SSB Vegeta, Unbridled Power. What many are wondering is how difficult this new rarity will be to pull, and the Dragon Ball Super Card Game developers have gone on record with an answer. They say pulling it will be "a miracle."

Here's what was said between two DBSCG developers in the latest episode of DBSCG Direct, which is where the SSB Vegeta God Rare was initially revealed:

SCRs are incredibly rare cards with incredible effects. God Rares are a parallel, godly version of Secret Rares. Opening a pack and finding a God Rare is going to feel like a miracle. […] The treatment is beyond gorgeous. And this Vegeta's incredible powerful mechanically, too. It's a powerhouse that's absolutely going to see play in tournaments. You don't want to miss your change to open one of these.

Whew. That makes me as a completionist a little nervous. Secret Rares are also far rarer in this hobby than others, with an entire case of twelve Dragon Ball Super Card Game booster boxes only including two SCRs. How could a card be rarer? Will there not even be a guarantee of one God Rare in a case? Only time, and hobbyists with fat pockets, will tell.

Stay tuned for more previews of Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Unison Warrior Series BOOST – Realm of the Gods. You can follow this series by clicking the Realm of the Gods tag right here.