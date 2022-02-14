Design Your Own Virtual Shoes In Sneaker Custom Simulator

Poland-based indie developer and publisher Yeyuna revealed they have a new sim title on the way for shoe fans with Sneaker Custom Simulator. If the name didn't already tip you off, this game will basically allow you to build, design, and customize a pair of sneakers however you see fit with an array of tools used by those who make custom designs all the time. The game actually works in two ways as you can use it for the intended purposes of following along and making designs based on what the game wants, or you can free play it and use the tools here to make whatever looks you wish using items you may not have readily available to you. But at the very least you could design something to be made in the future. The game doesn't have a release date yet, but if it follows the pattern of most sim titles that get announced, we're guessing you won't see the until 2023.

Sneaker Custom Simulator will allow you to sit in your own workshop, which you will be able to develop with new elements, tools and models of shoes along with the completion of subsequent orders. Each aspect of the game has been designed to best reflect the painting process. In addition to painting, we can also repair damaged shoes, clean them and, after painting, apply the necessary care impregnations. By completing orders in the story mode, increase your skill level and earn to develop your workshop. Each order has specific requirements that we must meet in order to satisfy our clients. The design mode will allow you to freely personalize shoes with access to all tools, save designs and export them to formats that are helpful for real customization. Do you personalize footwear? You are just starting out, or maybe you lack manual skills but would like to design your own shoes? Sneaker Custom Simulator will allow you to sit in your own workshop and create what you've always wanted!