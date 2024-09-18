Posted in: Games, Mobile Games | Tagged: hello kitty, Hello Kitty Island Adventure, Sunblink

Hello Kitty Island Adventure Releases Major 2.0 Update

Hello Kitty Island Adventure has a new experience available for you to play as the game receieved a major 2.0 Update today

Article Summary Hello Kitty Island Adventure's 2.0 update introduces Friendship Island with new activities and characters.

Meet Usahana on Friendship Island and renovate your own Imagination Cafe with endless cooking possibilities.

Celebrate fall with the Jam Jamboree event, offering mini-games and berry-themed decor until September 24.

Upcoming game release on PC, Nintendo Switch, and PlayStation consoles announced for early 2025.

Mobile developer Sunblink, along with Sanrio, has a new major update available for Hello Kitty Island Adventure, as Version 2,0 is now available. Right now, you can download the update and experience a brand new island to explore and have several activities on, as Friendship Island makes an appearance in the game. Along with the new island comes a new character to befriend, activities to join in, collectibles to snag, and other fun things to do. The update also comes with it's own upgrades and fixes to enhance the game, so you'll see some changes here and there. What's more, the team revealed the game will branch out in 2025, as it will be released for PC, Nintendo Switch, and PlayStation consoles early next year. We have more details about the update below and the latest trailer above showing off some of the content.

Hello Kitty Island Adventure – 2.0 Update

A mysterious boat has appeared at Friendship Island! Where did it come from? And who is on board? Not to worry! Badtz-maru and other friends are on the case! Players must help their friends repower the boat and sail away to a brand new region on a brand new island: City Town! Waiting there is Usahana, a new friend who is excited to show everyone the sights and sounds of the city. Players can befriend Usahana and renovate their very own Imagination Cafe to create endless possibilities for cooking.

Plus, from now until September 24, continue celebrating the start of fall with the Jam Jamboree event! My Melody and Cinnamoroll are ready to celebrate the fruits of summer. Play mini-games daily to get Jam Jars and exchange your Jars for the country-and berry-themed decor that will put everyone in a berry-good mood! Stay tuned for more updates coming right around the corner, including a can't-miss spooky celebration.

