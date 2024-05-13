Posted in: Crystal Dynamics, Games, Mobile Games, Tomb Raider | Tagged: Hero Wars, Lara Croft

Hero Wars Launches Special Crossover With Tomb Raider

Hero Wars fans have something fun to look forward to right now, as the game launched a special crossover with Tomb Raider.

Article Summary Hero Wars launches a special crossover event with Tomb Raider.

Lara Croft joins Hero Wars with unique skills until May 27.

Unlock alternate Lara Croft outfits and enjoy themed content.

Over 7 million active Hero Wars players to experience the event.

Mobile developer and publisher GDEV has launched a new collaboration with Crystal Dynamics, bringing Lara Croft from Tomb Raider to Hero Wars. Starting today and running all the way until May 27, you can add the iconic video game character to your copy of the game as she brings her own set of skills to the mobile RPG. This seems to be the only real addition to the game in terms of the crossover, there doesn't appears to be any special levels or additional content, but she does come with certain skills you can't get out of other characters that will help you in battle. We have more info on the crossover below.

Hero Wars x Tomb Raider

Lara Croft, the legendary star of the Tomb Raider franchise, is here for a thrilling limited-time event. Running from May 13 until May 26, all Hero Wars players can add Lara Croft to their party for free. Get a peek at some of the locations she'll be blasting her way through in the trailer below, alongside Hero Wars' spotlight knight Galahad.

Wielding her signature dual pistols, Lara Croft brings reliable, rapid, ranged damage to any party in Hero Wars. She's capable of channeling the power of ancient artifacts to tear through the ranks of any monsters that would get between her and the next ruin to explore. Dedicated players will also be able to unlock several alternate outfits for Lara Croft, letting the acrobatic adventurer archaeologist dress to impress.

Despite its enduring popularity (with over 7 million active players every month), this event is the first of its kind since Hero Wars launched in 2016. GDEV portfolio studio Nexters are thrilled to be working alongside Crystal Dynamics with a character as truly iconic as Lara Croft. We've got all our best tombs and shiniest treasures set out for her visit – she's practically videogame royalty, after all!

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!