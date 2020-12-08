Hitman 3 Gets A New Trailer Showing Off The Features

IO Interactive released a new trailer for Hitman 3 this morning, showing off all the new features and returning favorites to the game. We're just going to say it outright, a lot of this will be familiar territory to those familiar with the series. Especially those who have mastered the last two games in what was essentially a reboot of the franchise. This time around you get some new gadgets like a camera that can hack electronics for you or some new state-of-the-art weaponry that can get you a kill from a long-distance away. There's a new mastery tier system where the more you progress the more proficient you can become with certain weapons and items. Basically, you now have a skill tree, sorta, where the better you get the deadlier you are. Enjoy the trailer below as the game will drop on January 20th, 2021.

Powered by IO Interactive's proprietary Glacier engine, Hitman 3 will look, sound and play better than ever with improvements to lighting, reflections, animation and AI. Chongqing also features full water effects, with details such as rain drops hitting Agent 47 and his clothes getting wet, all adding to the immersion of experiencing Hitman 3. On next-gen consoles, HITMAN 3 will support 4k visuals, 60 fps, HDR and faster loading times. The game will also bring refinements to interaction animation and AI, as well as Glacier's crowd technology that will allow up to 300 NPC's in a location at once. Hitman 3 players can import locations from the previous games in the trilogy and have more than 20+ locations under one roof. All of the improvements to rendering, animation and AI introduced with Hitman 3 can be enjoyed across all three games, making Hitman 3 the ultimate place to play the entire World of Assassination trilogy.