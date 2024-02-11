Posted in: Games, Gearbox Publishing, Video Games | Tagged: Blackbird Interactive, Homeworld 3

Homeworld 3 Has Pushed Its Launch Date Back To May 2024

Gearbox Publishing and Blackbird Interactive have confirmed that Homeworld 3 is getting a new release date, as it has been pushed to May.

Article Summary Homeworld 3 release delayed until May 13, 2024, after player feedback.

Advanced access to the game will be available from May 10, 2024.

Feedback from public demo and full-game player tests drives delay decision.

Developers Gearbox and BBI commit to quality, seek ongoing player input.

Gearbox Publishing and Blackbird Interactive announced this past week that Homeworld 3 has had its release date pushed back until May 2024. The team released a statement on Twitter/X, which we have for you to read below, that sums up their decision on this one. The TL;DR for this one is that after testing the game out and getting player feedback, they've decided to dedicate more time to it before launch, which means the new date is May 13, 2024. We'll see what happens down the road if they need more time or it needs to get pushed back again, but we're guessing more tests will be coming in April.

Hello, Commanders –

We hope you all have been enjoying your first-time going hands-on with Homeworld 3 during our public demo of War Games. Watching you share your experiences, exchange and debate strategies, and give us constant feedback has been incredible. This was our first time seeing the game played at scale, which is always an equally thrilling and nerve-wracking moment. We also recently gathered a dedicated group of players from outside our organizations to play through the full game. This resulted in additional insights and perspective that will be incorporated to make Homeworld 3 the best experience possible.

After careful analysis of feedback, we made the decision to delay the global launch of Homeworld 3 until May 13, with advanced access set for May 10, to ensure that we're making the final tweaks needed to deliver at the level of quality that we strive for and you deserve. To say that you as a community of players have been waiting patiently for this next installment would be an understatement, and we are deeply appreciative of that. We will continue to keep you updated on our progress. As always, you're welcome to send your feedback via social channels, the Homeworld Universe Discord, and through our support page.

Thank you all for playing, and we'll talk again soon –

Gearbox and BBI

